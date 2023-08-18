Fireworks, Spider-Man, and More this Weekend

August 18, 2023 - Northwest League (NWL) - Spokane Indians News Release







Don't miss out on one of the last weekends of baseball at Avista Stadium this season! We've loaded the promotional schedule with two spectacular firework shows, a character appearance from Spider-Man, and the triumphant return of our garage sale on Fan Appreciation Day. Click the links below to reserve your seats now â¤µï¸

Friday, August 18th - Fireworks Night & Rally Towel Giveaway presented by Bulldog Rooter, NuFlow Trenchless, Nspire Magazine, & 95.3 KPND: It's the penultimate Fireworks Friday of 2023! The first 1,000 fans and all STCU Gold Glove Members will receive a rally towel courtesy of NuFlow. Fireworks will begin immediately following the game presented by Bulldog Rooter

Purchase a special Zags Night package to receive a limited-edition Spokane Indians x Gonzaga University hat, meal voucher, early access to Avista Stadium, and a donation to the Gonzaga Spokane Chapter Regional Scholarship.

Saturday, August 19th - Marvel Super Hero™ & Fireworks Night presented by Multicare and KXLY 4 News Now: Join us for another Marvel Super Hero Night at Avista Stadium featuring Spider Man! Come dressed as your favorite Marvel Super Hero and join the fun! Indians players will be wearing specialty Marvel inspired jerseys that will be auctioned off benefitting the MultiCare Inland Northwest Foundation. After the game we'll hit the lights for another spectacular fireworks show courtesy of MultiCare

Sunday, August 20th - Fan Appreciation & Garage Sale Day Game presented by Les Schwab Tires & 94.1 The Bear: We're honoring the best fans in Minor League Baseball with a special giveaway each inning! Come early and enter for a chance to throw out the honorary first pitch courtesy of Les Schwab Tires. Bring CASH for the Spokane Indians Garage Sale. We'll be selling jerseys, merch, and other treasures from previous seasons. All proceeds will benefit Spokane Indians Youth Baseball. Stick around after the game for Pizza Factory Catch on the Field!

PREVIOUS GAMES VS. TRI-CITY DUST DEVILS

Tuesday, August 15th: The Indians notched eight extra-base hits including a three-run homer from Ryan Ritter in their 14-1 win over Tri-City in front of 3,163 fans at Avista Stadium for Hispanic Heritage Night presented by Azteca Mexican Restaurants & Corona Hard Seltzer.

Wednesday, August 16th: The Indians rallied for three runs in the ninth highlighted by a two-run, walk-off single from Juan Guerrero as the , 5-4, in front of 4,891 fans at Avista Stadium for Yoke's Family Feast Night & City of Spokane Valley 20th Anniversary Celebration presented by Yoke's Fresh Market, KAYU Fox 28, & 92.9 ZZU.

Thursday, August 17th: Ryan Ritter stayed hot at the plate but Spokane's bullpen faltered late as the Dust Devils emerged triumphant, 8-5, in front of 3,701 fans at Avista Stadium for Back to School & Kid's Lunchbox Giveaway Night presented by nomnom & KREM 2.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from August 18, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.