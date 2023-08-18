Big Innings Down C's in Eugene

EUGENE, OR - The Canadians were bit by the big inning bug Thursday night at PK Park, as crooked numbers in the home half of the fourth and fifth proved to be the difference in an 11-4 loss to the Eugene Emeralds [Giants].

Trailing 2-0 after two, Vancouver rallied to tie the game in the top of the third. Jommer Hernandez and Devonte Brown started the inning with consecutive doubles then Cade Doughty singled home Brown to make it 2-2.

Eugene went ahead with two more runs in the third then put the game away with three in the fourth and four in the fifth. The Ems bounced C's starter Devereaux Harrison (L, 5-3) before he could record an out in the fourth then got to Cooper Benson in the fifth inning to pad their lead. It was a rare rough outing from both Harrison and Benson, who have been stalwarts on the pitching staff over the last few months.

The Canadians scratched across single runs in the fifth (thanks to an RBI ground out from Garrett Spain) and the sixth (courtesy of a passed ball), but that would be all in an 11-4 defeat.

Justin Kelly and Al Pesto were the only two C's pitchers to put up zeroes tonight. At the plate, Hernandez carried the load with two doubles, a single and two runs scored.

Vancouver is 0-2 in the series and will aim for their first win of the week Friday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. and coverage is available on CanadiansBaseball.com, the MiLB First Pitch app and the Sportsnet Radio Network.

The Canadians return to Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium August 22-September 3 for a two week stretch of 12 games, the last homestand of the year. Tickets are available at CanadiansBaseball.com.

