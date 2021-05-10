Fireworks, Giveaway and Specials Highlight Shuckers Return to MGM Park

BILOXI, MS - For the first time in over 600 days, the Biloxi Shuckers will play a home game starting on Tuesday, May 11 at 6:35 pm against the Mississippi Braves. The Shuckers will be at home for a six-game series against the Braves from Tuesday through Sunday.

Opening at nearly full capacity, the Shuckers kick off the schedule with an Opening Night Magnet Schedule giveaway presented by The Peoples Bank. The first fireworks show of the season comes on Tuesday night as well presented by Waste Pro. There will also be a magnet schedule giveaway on Saturday, May 15, and the home stand concludes on Sunday, May 16 at 1:05 pm. Additionally, the homestand features daily deals with Military Wednesday, Double Play Thursday and Family Fun Day Sunday.

Fans are encouraged to buy their tickets online and in advance, which can save them up to 20 percent when purchased prior to the day of the game. The Shuckers updated ticketing policy for 2021 is available here. Updated information on health and safety precautions at MGM Park for the 2021 season can also be viewed here.

Tuesday, May 11 at 6:35 pm: Opening Night

- 2021 Magnet Schedule giveaway presented by The Peoples Bank

- Postgame fireworks presented by Waste Pro

Wednesday, May 12 at 6:35 pm: Military Wednesday presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union

- Discounted tickets for active and retired military personnel with a valid ID

Thursday, May 13 at 6:35 pm: Double Play Thursday presented by Yuengling, Coca-Cola and Kicker 108

- $2 Yuengling, $2 sodas and $3 draft beer specials

- $2 hot dogs

Friday, May 14 at 6:35 pm

- Former Mississippi State pitcher Ethan Small projected to start for Biloxi

Saturday, May 15 at 6:35 pm: Magnet Schedule Giveaway presented by The Peoples Bank

- 2021 Magnet Schedule giveaway while supplies last

Sunday, May 16 at 1:05 pm: Family Fun Day Sunday

- Fun Day ticket packages, with a four-ticket minimum, include a Reserved Level ticket and a voucher for a hot dog, chips and a soda or water for $15 per person

- Catch on the field after the game

Individual tickets are on sale now and promotions for May can be found here. Full Shuck Nation Memberships and Half Shell Shuck Nation Memberships, flex plans and group outings are available by calling 228-233-3465 and selecting Option 3.

