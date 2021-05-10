Homestand Highlights: May 11-16

After 20 months, the Blue Wahoos are back! Watch the Blue Wahoos take on the Birmingham Barons May 11-16 at Blue Wahoos Stadium and celebrate the return of baseball to Pensacola!

Here's all the fun we've got planned for the week!

Opening Night

Tuesday, May 11-6:35 PM

Celebrate Opening Night at the ballpark and enjoy a night of family-fun promotions, great food, and a Magnet Schedule giveaway!

Winning Wednesday

Wednesday, May 12-6:35 PM

Fans will have the opportunity to win big each Winning Wednesday in 2021. Over the course of the season, the Blue Wahoos will give away $10,000 to lucky fans with a minimum of $1,000 on the line each Wednesday. Each week, any money not won the previous Wednesday will be added to the pot, creating the potential for a massive payday! All fans (18+) in attendance will be eligible to register for the chance to participate and win.

Mullets Thursday/Thirsty Thursday

Thursday, May 13-6:35 PM

Enjoy great drink specials every Thursday including $2 draft beer and buy one get one 16 oz cans!

Giveaway Friday

Friday, May 14-6:35 pm

Be one of the first 2,000 fans in the ballpark to take home a Blue Wahoos Hat thanks to LandrumHR!

Halfway to Halloween/Fireworks Saturday

Saturday, May 15-6:05 PM

After nine perfect years at Blue Wahoos Stadium, fans in Pensacola will finally have something to 'boo' on Saturday, May 15 as the team celebrates Halfway to Halloween. Fans are encouraged to dress as a ghost and direct their BOOS! at the opposing team while the team hosts trick-or-treating at spooky stations throughout the stadium. Don't want to dress as a ghost? No problem! All spooky costumes are eligible to compete in the ballpark-wide costume contest! Need an idea for a scary costume? Try being a werewolf, or a vampire, or a runaway barge!

Each Saturday will once again be a Fireworks Saturday featuring a post-game fireworks spectacular over Pensacola Bay! In addition to their 10 Saturday fireworks shows, the team will also light up the sky for five mid-week firework shows and each day of the 4th of July Weekend for a total of 17 fireworks shows in 2021!

Military Family Sunday

Sunday, May 16-4:05 PM

Each Sunday at the ballpark will be Military Family Sunday thanks to WKRG News 5 and Covenant Care. Active or retired military members will receive a discount at the box office with valid I.D. and military families will be honored and recognized each week. Post-game kids run the bases and family toss in the outfield will also return.

Get Tickets!

Get Vaccinated At The Ballpark

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos, in partnership with the Florida Department of Health in Escambia County, will offer free COVID-19 vaccines to fans at their games on Tuesday, May 11th, Saturday, May 15th, and Sunday, May 16th. Single-shot vaccines will be available to medically-eligible fans ages 18 and up and will be administered by Department of Health nurses.

"We're so excited for the opportunity to work together with the Florida Department of Health to offer vaccines to our fans," team president Jonathan Griffith said. "Helping get Pensacola vaccinated meets our mission as an organization to improve the quality of life in our community. I'm so excited about this chance that I've committed to get vaccinated myself on the dugout during the 7th inning stretch while singing Take Me Out To The Ballpark!"

No appointments will be necessary for fans attending the games. 500 vaccine doses will be available at the ballpark in first-come, first serve fashion.

Check Out Our Mullets Jerseys!

Party in the front, party in the back.

The Pensacola Mullets will take the field every Thirsty Thursday at Blue Wahoos Stadium! Check out our brand new Mullets jerseys above and click the bottom below to shop our new line of Mullets apparel!

Mullets Apparel

Come Hungry To The Ballpark!

Chef Travis has been busy in the kitchen cooking up new specialty items for the season!

Be sure to come hungry to the ballpark to Opening Day to enjoy the best ballpark food in the Minors!

Left: The Express Dog-grilled footlong Kayem hotdog, bacon, fried onions, American cheese, Heater sauce

Top Right: Bacon-Crusted Shrimp Tacos- Bacon-crusted shrimp, poblano slaw, pico de gallo, Heater sauce

Bottom Right: Grits a Wa Wa- Gouda grit cakes, sautes of shrimp, bacon, tomatoes, mushrooms, green onions

Click to print the 2021 Blue Wahoos schedule!

Bark in the Park Movie Night - May 28

What could make the Blue Wahoos five dollar Movie & Fireworks Nights even better?

Dogs.

On Friday, May 28, the Blue Wahoos will host their first Bark in the Park Movie Night at Blue Wahoos Stadium, inviting local families to enjoy a showing of Secret Life of Pets 2 on the videoboard at the ballpark alongside their furry friends. Tickets for humans are $5 and are available now at BlueWahoos.com.

Gates will open at Blue Wahoos Stadium at 6:00 PM and the movie will begin at 7:00 PM. Following the movie, the Blue Wahoos will light up the Pensacola Bay sky with a fireworks show. A 20-minute intermission will precede the fireworks show, allowing dog owners whose animals may be spooked by the fireworks to exit the stadium.

For the safety of all guests, all dogs must be on a leash for the entirety of the show.

Guests (and dogs) will have the opportunity to sit on the field at Blue Wahoos Stadium to watch the movie on the stadium's videoboard. No group larger than 10 people will be permitted to sit together and all separate groups will be required to sit a minimum of six feet apart in accordance with local and state physical distancing guidelines. Masks are required in the ballpark, but can be removed when eating or drinking and when sitting to enjoy the movie with proper social distancing maintained. The stadium's stands will also be open for seating.

Grab-and-go style concessions will be available during the event at multiple points throughout the stadium. No chairs or outside food or drink will be permitted. Guests are encouraged to bring a blanket for their group to sit on.

All Blue Wahoos staff are required to wear face masks while on ballpark property, and all staff members have their temperature taken daily before being admitted to the stadium. Staff will be in place throughout the event to ensure guests practice physical distancing while enjoying the movie.

