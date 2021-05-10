Langeliers, Withrow Named Farm Bureau Player & Pitcher of the Week

May 10, 2021 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Mississippi Braves News Release







PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves and Farm Bureau and excited to announce that right-hander Matt Withrow and catcher Shea Langeliers are the Farm Bureau Pitcher and Player of the Week.

Withrow, 27, made two appearances during the opening homestand, including one start posting a 1.50 ERA (1 ER/6.0 IP) with two hits allowed, four walks, and seven strikeouts. Withrow made his first M-Braves start on Sunday since May 2017 and delivered 4.0 innings of one-run baseball. The Texas Tech product and Odessa, TX native, made his first appearance on Opening Night, tossing 2.0 scoreless innings with five strikeouts and a pair of walks.

Withrow was drafted by the Braves in the sixth round (180th overall) of the 2015 draft. He missed most or parts of the past three seasons suffering from right shoulder impingement syndrome and knee bursitis.

Langeliers, 23, recorded three extra-base hits in the opening series, including a pair of home runs in Mississippi's 5-2 win over the Blue Wahoos on Saturday. The homers in back-to-back at-bats were the first of his career. The former first-round pick (9th overall) out of Baylor led the club in extra-base hits, homers, RBI (4), slugging percentage (.625), OPS (.903) and total bases (10). Langeliers, one of the top defensive catchers coming out of college in recent memory caught all three base stealing attempts by Pensacola.

Langeliers is the #3 overall prospect in the Atlanta Braves organization according to MLB.com and the sixth-best catching prospect in baseball.

The M-Braves will enjoy a day off on Monday before beginning their first road trip of 2021 on Tuesday in Biloxi. The six-game series stretches from May 11-16 at MGM Park. LHP Hayden Deal will get his second start of 2021 on Tuesday against a to-be-determined starter for Biloxi. The first pitch from MGM Park is set for 6:35 pm CT with coverage on 103.9 FM and MiLB.tv.

The Braves will return to Trustmark Park for 12 games in 13 days, May 18-30, against the Chattanooga Lookouts and Montgomery Biscuits. The homestand will feature the return of Bark in the Park, two Post-Game Fireworks Shows, and two great giveaways. On Friday, May 21, the first 1,000 fans receive a Dansby Swanson replica jersey, courtesy of the Mississippi Forestry Commission. On Friday, May 28, the Braves will wear throwback Jackson Generals jerseys, and the first 1,000 fans will get a replica Generals cap, courtesy of NCADD.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A South League message board...





Double-A South League Stories from May 10, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.