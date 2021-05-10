Blue Wahoos Partner with FDOH-Escambia to Offer In-Game Vaccines

PENSACOLA, FL - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos, in partnership with the Florida Department of Health in Escambia County, will offer free COVID-19 vaccines to fans at their games on Tuesday, May 11th, Saturday, May 15th, and Sunday, May 16th. Single-shot vaccines will be available to medically-eligible fans ages 18 and up and will be administered by Department of Health nurses.

"We're so excited for the opportunity to work together with the Florida Department of Health to offer vaccines to our fans," team president Jonathan Griffith said. "Helping get Pensacola vaccinated meets our mission as an organization to improve the quality of life in our community. I'm so excited about this chance that I've committed to get vaccinated myself on the dugout during the 7th inning stretch while singing Take Me Out To The Ballpark!"

No appointments will be necessary for fans attending the games. 500 vaccine doses will be available at the ballpark in first-come, first serve fashion.

"This collaboration with the Pensacola Blue Wahoos is not only a great opportunity to increase vaccinations in our community but also a model of the vital role that partnerships play in our public health system," Marie Mott, health officer and administrator for FDOH-Escambia, said. "The COVID-19 vaccine is an important tool to stop the spread of COVID-19, and I encourage all eligible persons to get vaccinated."

Fans interested in attending the Blue Wahoos games during which vaccines will be administered can secure their tickets at BlueWahoos.com.

