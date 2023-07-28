Fireworks Friday, Star Wars Night Highlight a Weekend of Fun at Greater Nevada Field

RENO, Nev. - Fans will have more than just exciting Pacific Coast League baseball to look forward to this weekend as the Aces and Dodgers square off in their final scheduled matchups of 2023. More details:

Weekend Events

Fireworks Friday, presented by ITS Logistics and Ten Country 93.7, in partnership with Pyro Guys, Inc. - Friday, July 28

Super Saturday, presented by KOLO 8 News Now and The River 103.7

Star Wars Night - Saturday, July 29th.

Featuring a glow sword giveaway while supplies last. Fans are encouraged to arrive early, gates open at 5:00 p.m.

The Aces will be wearing Mandelorian-inspired jerseys, which will be auctioned to benefit local charities. Fans can obtain a link to big by texting "AUCTION" to 21003.

Characters from the 501st Legion will be in-stadium and located throughout the concourse for fans to interact with and take photos.

Video board graphics, videos, and stadium sounds will be Star Wars themed.

Family Sunday featuring $1 Hot Dogs presented by SUNNY 106.9 FM - Sunday, July 30

Tickets for all games are on sale now via RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003.

