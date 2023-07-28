El Paso Edges Round Rock, 10-9 in 10 Innings

July 28, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







Kevin Plawecki hit a game-ending single in the bottom of the 10th inning Thursday in the El Paso Chihuahuas' 10-9 win over the Round Rock Express. It was the second straight walk-off win for the Chihuahuas and the third straight win for the team overall. The Chihuahuas trailed 9-5 with one out and nobody on base in the bottom of the ninth inning before coming back to tie the score and force extra innings.

Round Rock turned a 5-4-3 triple play in the bottom of the fourth inning. It was the first triple play turned by the Express since 2013 and the first ever triple play in a Chihuahuas game. Ben Gamel homered for El Paso and now has three home runs in his last two games. Rangel Ravelo played in his first game after being reinstated from the Injured List and hit two sacrifice flies.

The Chihuahuas are now 4-3 in extra innings this season. Thursday was the Chihuahuas' first extra-inning game against Round Rock in 89 meetings all-time. El Paso has won eight of its last 12 games. It was the second time this year El Paso's had back-to-back walk-off wins.

Box Score: Gameday: Express 9, Chihuahuas 10 Final Score (07/27/2023) (milb.com)

Team Records: Round Rock (14-10, 58-40), El Paso (10-14, 42-57)

Next Game: Friday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Round Rock RHP Glenn Otto (0-0, 2.70) vs. El Paso RHP Matt Waldron (1-7, 7.30). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

