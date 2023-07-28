OKC Dodgers Game Notes - July 28, 2023

Oklahoma City Dodgers (16-8/66-31) at Reno Aces (10-14/54-45)

Game #98 of 148/Second Half #25 of 75/Road #49 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-RHP Matt Andriese (8-5, 4.70) vs. RNO-RHP Nabil Crismatt (1-1, 5.25)

Friday, July 28, 2023 | Greater Nevada Field | Reno, Nev. | 8:35 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers seek a sixth straight win overall as well as a 12th consecutive road win when they continue their series against the Reno Aces at 8:35 p.m. CT at Greater Nevada Field. The Dodgers own the most overall wins in the Minors as well as the best road record in among the 120 minor-league teams...The Dodgers will try to reach six straight wins for the fifth time this season and second time this month...The Dodgers also are looking for their fifth 4-0 start to a series this season and first since May 16-19 in OKC against Sugar Land.

Last Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers broke a scoreless tie with two runs in the sixth inning, which proved to be enough in a 2-1 win over the Reno Aces Thursday night at Greater Nevada Field. Both starting pitchers were locked in as neither side was able to plate a run through the first five innings of the contest, with just a total of three hits between the offenses during that time. The Dodgers got the scoring started during a two-out rally in the sixth inning. Trayce Thompson doubled off the left field wall to score Michael Busch, and Miguel Vargas followed with a RBI single to make it 2-0. The Aces loaded the bases with three walks in the bottom of the inning before Alec Gamboa induced an inning-ending groundout. Gamboa danced out of danger in the seventh innings as well, recording a strikeout with runners on first and third to end the inning. Reno halved the deficit in the eighth inning with a solo homer by Kyle Lewis to make the score 2-1. After issuing a leadoff walk in the ninth inning, Gus Varland retired the next three batters to seal the Oklahoma City victory.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Matt Andriese (8-5) looks for a third straight win and makes his team-leading 18th start of the season tonight...He won a second straight start July 22 against El Paso in OKC, pitching 5.0 shutout innings and allowing one hit, three walks and six strikeouts in the Dodgers' 2-1 home victory...Over his first two starts following the All-Star Break, Andriese has allowed two runs and six hits over 10.0 innings, with both runs scoring on a two-run homer July 16 at Sacramento...His 88.0 IP this season are the most by an OKC pitcher and his 73 strikeouts are second-most. Among qualified PCL pitchers, he ranks second in ERA (4.70) and fourth in WHIP (1.45) as well as seventh in innings and AVG (.299)...Andriese was named May's PCL Pitcher of the Month by MiLB, and in four starts, he went 2-0 with a 1.77 ERA, holding opponents to a .194 average and did not allow an earned run in two of his four starts and just one earned run in another outing. He allowed 14 hits over 20.1 IP with four walks and 13 K's, posting a 0.89 WHIP. It was his first career monthly award and second honor of 2023 as he was named PCL Pitcher of the Week for May 8-14....Andriese is in his 13th professional season and signed with the Dodgers Jan. 30 after spending the 2022 season with the Yomiuri Giants of Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball...Andriese was selected in the third round of the 2011 MLB Draft by San Diego from UC Riverside and made his ML debut with Tampa Bay April 10, 2015 at Miami. He's made a total of 217 appearances in the Majors with five different teams...Tonight is his second start against the Aces this season. He allowed one run and seven hits along with one walk and three strikeouts over six innings June 4 in Bricktown and did not factor into OKC's 7-4 win.

Against the Aces: 2023: 7-2 2022: 6-6 All-time: 41-30 At RNO: 15-14

The Dodgers and Aces meet for their second of two series this season and lone series at Greater Nevada Field. The teams met for a six-game series in OKC May 30-June 4 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark with the Dodgers winning the series, 4-2. OKC outscored the Aces, 47-30, in the series, batting .324 (67x207) with five homers. Devin Mann led OKC with nine hits and nine RBI in the series. During the third game of the series June 1, OKC turned its first triple play since 2005 and the first triple play in the PCL since 2018...The teams split their 2022 season series, 6-6, as they played 12 games against one another in a span of 24 games and each team won a six-game set on the road. OKC scored eight or more runs in five games against Reno last season and 10 or more runs three times. Both teams posted a shutout in the season series...The Dodgers and Aces have split each of their last three season series and OKC has not won a season series against Reno since the 2015 season when OKC went 3-1. The Dodgers are 0-2-4 in season series against the Aces since...Going back to last season, the Dodgers are 11-3 over the last 14 games against the Aces, as well as 7-1 over their last eight games in Reno.

Trend Setters: The Dodgers improved to 66-31 last night, adding to a Bricktown-era record (since 1998) at 35 games above .500. They own the most wins in the Minors, as well as the best winning percentage among the 120 full-season teams at .680...The Dodgers reached 65 wins in 96 games - faster than any other Pacific Coast League team since at least 2005, as data from 2004 and earlier is not available. The previous fastest a PCL team reached 65 wins since 2005 was when the 2017 Memphis Redbirds did it in 100 games (65-35)...During the Bricktown era, OKC's best previous record through 97 games was in 2015 when the Dodgers went 60-37...The Dodgers finished the first half with a 50-23 record and won the Pacific Coast League's first-half championship. By virtue of winning the first half in the split-season format, the Dodgers will host a best-of-three PCL Championship Series Sept. 26-28 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark against the winner of the second half (or second-place finisher should the Dodgers also win the second half).

At Home on the Road: The Dodgers have won 11 consecutive road games, setting a new Bricktown-era record (since 1998). The previous team record of nine straight road wins was accomplished May 29-June 15, 2019. With last night's win, the Dodgers improved to a Minor League-best 36-12 on the road and are now 14-1 over the last 15 road games and 25-5 over the last 30 road games...This is the second time this season OKC has won at least seven straight road games and fifth time during the Bricktown era. The previous seven-game road win streak this season included a six-game sweep at Round Rock May 9-14 and then a win in Sacramento May 23. The current win streak began with wins in five straight at Sugar Land June 29-July 3 plus three victories at Sacramento July 14-16 prior to the three wins in Reno...The pitching staff has allowed three runs or less in eight of the 11 games during the streak for a total of 38 runs and last night was the sixth time OKC held an opponent to two runs or less during the stretch.

Streaky Second Half: Following a defeat in the first game of the second half June 28, the Dodgers then ripped off six straight wins. That was followed by a season-high four-game losing streak July 5-8 before the Dodgers rebounded with five straight wins July 9-18 around the All-Star Break. The team then lost three straight games July 19-21 during the previous series against El Paso, marking their second three-game skid over 12 games. In the first 80 games of the season, the Dodgers only had one three-game losing streak. Now the team has won at least five straight games for the sixth time this season...The Dodgers have won 10 of their last 13 games overall and now own the best record in the PCL to start the second half at 16-8.

Buschwacked: Michael Busch went 1-for-4 with a run scored Thursday night and has now reached base in 22 consecutive games for the longest active streak by an OKC player and tied for the second-longest active streak in the PCL. During the streak, Busch is 26-for-90 (.289) with 11 extra-base hits, 21 RBI, 18 runs scored and 18 walks (.423 OBP). This is Busch's second on-base streak of the season of at least 22 games as he reached base in 25 consecutive games to start the season March 31-May 16...His eight home runs in July are tied for most in the PCL as well as tied for the most homers during the month in Triple-A...Busch ranks third in the PCL with a .986 OPS this season and sixth with a .560 SLG.

Kole-Fired: Kole Calhoun had Thursday night off, but on Wednesday went 3-for-5 to tie his season high with three hits, set a season high with five RBI and hit the team's fifth grand slam of the season. Wednesday was only the second time in Calhoun's lengthy pro career (1,620 games) he tallied five RBI in one game, previously done Sept. 15, 2020 with the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim. He also hit his second career grand slam and first since July 4, 2013 with Salt Lake - a walk-off blast that sent the Bees to a 7-3 win over Tacoma...Calhoun has now hit safely in eight straight games, going 13-for-34 (.382) with six extra-base hits and eight RBI. This is his second hitting streak of at least eight games with OKC, as he hit safely in nine consecutive games June 24-July 6...He has hit safely in 19 of his last 21 games, going 29-for-85 (.341) with 12 extra-base hits, 22 RBI and 13 runs scored.

Better Call Dahl: David Dahl picked up a hit last night and has now hit safely in five straight games, going 8-for-19 (.421) with three doubles and four RBI...Following a 3-for-40 start over his first 10 games with OKC, he has now hit safely in 10 of his last 11 games, going 14-for-41 (.341) with five doubles and a homer...Dahl signed as a minor league free agent June 20 after making the San Diego Padres' Opening Day roster and making 17 appearances with Triple-A El Paso.

Mound Matters: Last night was the 14th time this season the Dodgers held their opponent to one run or less, and second time in five games, after the Aces racked up 17 runs over the first two nights of the series. The Dodgers improved to 32-1 this season when allowing three or fewer runs...Starting pitcher Mike Montgomery earned his second win of the season after tossing five innings of two-hit ball while walking one and striking out four. He retired 15 of 18 batters faced overall, including 11 of the final 12 batters faced. He held Reno 0-for-6 with runners on base, and the pitching staff overall kept Reno 1-for-15 with runners on and 0-for-6 with RISP...Last night was the first time in 48 home games at hitter-friendly Greater Nevada Field the Aces were held to as little as one run and second time they notched just four hits For the season, the Aces are batting .330 at home and averaging 7.9 runs per game.

Around the Horn: Of the 12 games out of the All-Star Break, eight have been decided by one or two runs, including seven of the last 10 games...After the Dodgers and Aces combined for 43 runs and 57 over the first two games of the series - with final scores of 13-6 and 13-11 - the teams mustered only three total runs and 11 hits last night. The 26 runs scored by OKC between Tuesday and Wednesday were the second-highest two-game total his season. Albeit in a win, the Dodgers were limited to two runs and seven hits yesterday and did not homer for just the second time in the last 14 games...Hunter Feduccia reached base four times with two hits and two walks Wednesday night and has started the current series 6-for-9 with a home run and two doubles. On Tuesday he notched his third game of the season with four-plus hits - tied for most on the team...Drew Avans has hit safely in 11 of his last 12 games with a plate appearance, going 17-for-56 (.304) with six doubles, a triple, homer, nine RBI and nine runs scored along with six multi-hit games...The Dodgers bullpen has issued 17 walks across 9.2 innings over the last two games. On the other hand, over the first three games of the current series, OKC starting pitchers have walked just one in 12.2 innings...Ryan Ward is 4-for-8 to start the current series and is slashing .288/.379/.507 in 19 games this month.

