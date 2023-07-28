Multi-Homer Efforts from Whitcomb and Singleton Fuel Space Cowboys' Comeback

LAS VEGAS, NV - After falling behind 5-0 after two innings, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (41-58, 8-16) slugged their way to a 10-7 come-from-behind victory over the Las Vegas Aviators (15-9, 49-49) on Thursday night at Las Vegas Ballpark. Highlights of tonight's game can be found here.

Las Vegas scored two runs in the first inning against RHP Ronel Blanco (W, 3-1) thanks to a strikeout with a wild pitch, a pair of walks, a sacrifice fly and a single by Kevin Smith. The Aviators added on three more in the second when Lawrence Butler singled with one out and Yohel Pozo drove in two with a double to center.

The Space Cowboys picked up their first hit of the night in a big way in the third. César Salazar and Rylan Bannon each walked, bringing up Shay Whitcomb, who launched a three-run homer to left, pulling Sugar Land within a pair of runs at 5-3. Trenton Brooks hit a solo homer with one out in the bottom of the frame, but Blanco responded by retiring the final eight batters he faced in order, striking out three of the final four across five innings of work.

Sugar Land took the lead for good in the top of the fifth inning. Bannon walked to begin the frame and Jon Singleton followed with a two-run homer to right, his ninth of the year, bringing the Space Cowboys to a one-run deficit. Pedro León struck out in the ensuing at bat but reached on a wild pitch before stealing second. RHP Chase Cohen (L, 4-1) entered for the Aviators and walked Bligh Madris, putting two men on for Justin Dirden, who ripped a single to right, tying the game at 6-6. JJ Matijevic then doubled to center field, plating Madris to put the Space Cowboys ahead and an RBI ground out from Marty Costes capped the rally, moving Sugar Land in front 8-6.

In the top of the sixth, Singleton unloaded for a 466-foot home run to right, his second of the evening, putting the Space Cowboys up 9-6. It was the fifth home run in six games for Singleton, who has now recorded an extra-base hit in seven consecutive contests. Whitcomb followed with his second home run of the night, giving him 26 total home runs on the year between Double-A Corpus Christi and Sugar Land, the most by any player in Minor League Baseball.

RHP Austin Hansen came on in relief for Sugar Land and used a pair of double plays in the sixth and seventh to face the minimum and preserve the Space Cowboys 10-6 lead. Las Vegas recorded three straight singles to begin the eighth and brought in a run with a sacrifice fly, bringing the tying run to the plate. RHP Ty Buttrey (S, 2) needed just one pitch to leave both runners on base and threw a 1-2-3 ninth to secure the save.

The Space Cowboys continue their six-game series in Las Vegas on Friday night. RHP Spencer Arrighetti is set to start for Sugar Land while the Aviators are scheduled to throw RHP Zack Godley for a 9:05 pm CT first pitch. The game can be heard on ESPN 92.5 FM or online here and seen on MiLB.TV.

