Fireworks, Family Feast Night, and Fun at Avista Stadium this Week

It's another exciting week full of promotions, ballpark food, and, of course, Spokane Indians baseball at Avista Stadium! This week's homestand against the Tri-City Devils features Baseball Hat Giveaway Night, Yoke's Family Feast Night, Fireworks Night, and another fun-filled Storybook Princess Night.

Tuesday, June 20th: Baseball Hat Giveaway Night

Hat Night is back! The first 1,000 fans and all STCU Gold Glove Members in attendance will receive a FREE Spokane Indians Baseball Cap courtesy of Pepsi and The Inlander! Stick around after the game for Dairy Queen Circle the Bases!

Wednesday, June 21st: Yoke's Family Feast Night

Come hungry because it's the second Yoke's Family Feast Night of the season! All hot dogs, Pepsi products, and ice cream sandwiches are only $2.00 all night long courtesy of Yoke's Fresh Market. Stick around after the game to participate in the Taco Bell Ball Toss benefiting the Boys & Girls Club of Spokane County.

Thursday, June 22: Hawaiian Night

It's a luau at Avista Stadium! Wear your favorite Hawaiian shirt and win great prizes throughout the game. Specialty Hawaiian concession items will be available for purchase all night long.

Friday, June 23rd: Fireworks Night & Sandy Williams Pre-Game Celebration of Life

It's another great fireworks night at Avista Stadium! Join us before the game as the Spokane Indians honor the life of Sandy Williams, founder of the Carl Maxey Center, with a special pre-game ceremony.

Saturday, June 24th: Storybook Princess Night

Avista Stadium transforms into a magical land full of princesses from your favorite fairytales. Wear your prince or princess costume and take pictures with all your favorite storybook characters! Stick around after the game for Dairy Queen Circle the Bases!

Sunday, June 25th: OTTO the Mascot's Birthday &

Kid's Day

Join us as we celebrate OTTO the Mascot's Birthday! OTTO's mascot friends will be on hand and we'll have great activities for kids all day long. Stick around after the game for Pizza Factory Catch on the Field!

