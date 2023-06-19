Sox Re-Joyceful, Win Game and Series in Tri-City

Pasco, WA: Six different Everett AquaSox (31-32) pitchers combined to allow one unearned run as the team won for the second consecutive night and for the fourth time in the last five games, defeating the Tri-City Dust Devils, 5-1. Starter Jimmy Joyce pitched four innings, allowing four hits, one unearned run, no walks and three strikeouts. Joyce lowered his ERA to 1.46 through four starts this season. Relief pitchers Luis Curvelo, Jarod Bayless, Peyton Alford, Logan Rinehart and Mike Flynn each pitched one shutout inning for Everett.

Everett got the first run on the game by capitalizing on a Tri-City throwing error that scored DH Harry Ford from second base with two out in the top of the 1st inning. The Dust Devils tied the game at 1-1 in the top of the second inning when Arol Vera scored on a Gustavo Campero sacrifice fly to left field. The game would remain tied until the fifth inning.

Catcher Andrew Miller, playing in only his second game since being promoted from Single-A Modesto, recorded his first hit as a member of the AquaSox in the fifth inning. He would advance to scoring position on a while pitch and would eventually score the go ahead run when Blake Rambusch singled into right field for a 2-1 Sox lead.

The Sox struck again in the seventh inning. Axel Sanchez and Ben Ramirez led off the inning with back-to-back singles. Sanchez then came in to score on a fielding error. The run gave the AquaSox a 3-1 advantage. Ford added on two more insurance runs when he drove in Ramirez and Miller with a two-run, two-out single line drive single into center field to extend the lead and provided the final score of 5-1.

Curvelo (3-1) pitched a scoreless 5th inning for the win. The season series between the Dust Devils and AquaSox sits even at 6-6, with each team winning a series on the road four games to two.

LOOKING AHEAD: The AquaSox will have Monday June 19 off before heading to Hillsboro to begin a six-game series against the Hops( an affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks) on Tuesday, June 20. First pitch of game one is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. and the pre-game show begins at 6:45 p.m. Tune in to 1380 AM/95.3 FM for all of the action. The games will also be on MiLB.TV. The Frogs return to the friendly confines of Funko Field for a six-game homestand against the Eugene Emeralds beginning Wednesday, June 28th.

