Fireflies Roster Move and Season Finale Notes: September 2 at Augusta (Game 136)

September 2, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Columbia Fireflies News Release





Please note the following New York Mets minor league transactions:

- RHP Nick MacDonald transferred to short-season A Brooklyn

Columbia Fireflies (28-41, 52-83) @ Augusta GreenJackets (40-29, 76-61)

RHP Daison Acosta (1-4, 3.42) vs. RHP Trenton Toplikar (5-2, 3.02)

Mon., September 2, 2019 - SRP Park (North Augusta, SC) - First Pitch 2:05 p.m. - Game 136

LISTEN: FirefliesLiveStream.com / ColumbiaFireflies.com / TuneIn App

WATCH: MiLB.TV

LAST TIME OUT: Columbia played in one of the more compelling games of the season on Sunday. The Fireflies erased a two-run deficit but ultimately fell behind again after Augusta scored an eighth-inning run. The GreenJackets downed Columbia, 3-2, and clinched a playoff berth in the process. Nick Conti smashed a clutch home run in the fifth inning to knot the score at 2-2. Augusta punched back in the eighth with an Andres Angulo triple. He scored a few moments later on Mikey Edie's single to take the lead for good. Shervyen Newton and Guillermo Granadillo each notched a pair of hits and Alec Kisena was brilliant at times on the mound. After allowing a first-inning home run, Kisena didn't allow a hit the rest of the way and pitched into the sixth.

ONE LEFT: The Fireflies close out their 2019 season on Labor Day at SRP Park. Columbia is 0-3 in season finales. So what's the motivation today? Well, with a win, the Fireflies will avoid tying their worst half-season record (28-42 - 2017, 2nd half).

FINISHING STRONG: Columbia's leadoff hitter, Nick Conti, has performed very well at the plate and in the field over the last week. Conti is on a six-game hitting streak and helped turn three double plays in Sunday's game.

THE ALL-STAR: There's just one game left for Columbia's lone All-Star in 2019, Ronny Mauricio. The top-rated Mets prospect came to the Palmetto State with high expectations and he just about exceeded all of them. Mauricio set the Fireflies single-season hits record (125 and counting) and is going to finish the year with the highest batting average for a Firefly who played in more than 100 games. At just 18 years old, Mauricio showed off above average fielding prowess, quickness and a deft glove at short.

THESE GUYS MADE THEIR MARK: Another Mets prospect, Mark Vientos, is going to finish with one of the highest RBI totals in franchise history (62 and counting) and maybe, just maybe, can tie the single-season home run mark (13) with one more blast on Monday. Reliever Allan Winans will also finish with the second-most saves in club history, too. Winans has gone 11-for-13 in save chances.

DEVELOP AND ADVANCE: That really is the ultimate goal for these Fireflies players and a total of 13 earned promotions at points during the 2019 season. Congratulations to these 13 on advancing: Wagner Lagrange, Jose Medina, Hansel Moreno, Colin Holderman, Tylor Megill, Andrew Mitchell, Dedniel Nunez, Conner O'Neil, Darwin Ramos, Luc Rennie, Thomas Szapucki, Simeon Woods-Richardson, Ezequiel Zabaleta. Megill and Rennie each earned promotions to double-A Binghamton in 2019.

NEXT GAME: Thursday, April 9, 2020 vs. Augusta 7:05 ET, Segra Park

THANK YOU, FANS, FOR A WONDERFUL 2019 SEASON!

