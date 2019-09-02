Jackets End Regular Season with Six-Game Win Streak

September 2, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Augusta GreenJackets News Release





NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: The Augusta GreenJackets (77-61, 41-29) defeated the Columbia Fireflies (52-84, 28-42) by a final score of 6-5 on Monday afternoon. The win for the GreenJackets gives them a six-game winning streak to end the regular season, as they now prepare for the South Atlantic League Playoffs on Wednesday night from SRP Park.

The GreenJackets also set a new single-season attendance record with 266,569 fan during the 2019 season.

In the 1st inning, Trenton Toplikar walked the first two Fireflies he faced. Ronny Mauricio came up next and belted a double down the left field line to put the Fireflies ahead at 2-0. Columbia tacked on two more runs in the 3rd inning. Chandler Avant's two-run home run gave Columbia a 4-0 lead.

In the 4th inning, Columbia tacked on another run. This time it was a Nick Conti sacrifice fly which gave Columbia a 5-0 advantage. The Jackets would start their comeback in the 4th inning. Tyler Fitzgerald scored on a passed ball, and the Columbia lead was just 5-1.

In the 5th inning, Simon Whiteman delivered with an RBI single to make it 5-2. Then with the bases loaded, Sean Roby's double cleared the bases and the game was tied at five. In the 6th inning, Jacob Gonzalez smacked his 10th home run of the year to give the Jackets their first lead of the game as they'd hang on for the win.

The GreenJackets will take on the Lexington Legends at SRP Park for Game 1 of the SALSCS on Wednesday, September 4th at 7:05 p.m. Fans can get tickets at the following link: http://bit.ly/2NJyaZj. Fans can also head to the SRP Park Box Office or they can call (803) 349-WINS.

Player of the Game: Jacob Gonzalez, 3-4, 2 R, RBI

Jacob Gonzalez ends the regular season by hitting his 10th home run of the year. Gonzalez caps off a great final 10-games of the season where he hit .351 during that stretch.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from September 2, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.