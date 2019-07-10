Fireflies Roster Move and Game Notes: July 10 vs. Augusta (Game 86)

Please note the following New York Mets minor league transactions:

- C Juan Uriarte moved to Columbia's Injured List

- C Carlos Sanchez transferred to Columbia from Advanced-Rookie Kingsport

Columbia Fireflies (10-9, 34-51) vs. Augusta GreenJackets (10-9, 46-41)

RHP Tylor Megill (3-0, 1.42) vs. RHP Adam Oller (2-2, 3.69)

Wed., July 10, 2019 - Segra Park (Columbia, SC) - First Pitch 7:05 p.m. - Game 86

LISTEN: FirefliesLiveStream.com / ColumbiaFireflies.com / TuneIn App

WATCH: MiLB.TV

LAST TIME OUT: Columbia posted a clean and crisp 4-1 victory over Augusta on Tuesday to open up the three-game series. Fireflies pitchers were sharp - notably Christian James who picked up his third win of the season after 6.1 effective innings - and as a team allowed just six hits. On the other side, led by Wagner Lagrange's three-hit game, Columbia's offense tallied 12 hits, making it four straight games with double-digit hits. And finally, the defense turned three double plays and did not commit an error.

BACK IN FIRST: With Rome's loss to Charleston, the Fireflies, GreenJackets and Braves are all tied for first in the second-half Southern Division standings. All three are 10-9. Columbia faces Augusta nine more times and Rome seven times the remainder of the season.

WHAT A SERIES: Columbia is now 4-4 vs. Augusta this season with all games decided by three runs or fewer. The season series has been extraordinarily close with the Fireflies scoring 27 totals runs to Augusta's 26. Over the last two seasons, Columbia is 17-16 against the GreenJackets, 22 of the 33 games have been decided by three runs or fewer and Augusta holds a slim total run advantage over the Fireflies, 114-111.

ROARING OFFENSE: Columbia has recorded 57 hits over its last five games and is now hitting .287 as a team since the all-star break (19 GP). That's the highest second-half batting average in the SAL and by a wide margin:

1. Columbia, .287 ... 2. Kannapolis, .260 ... T3. Lexington & Hickory, .259

Hayden Senger (8) and Chase Chambers (7) are both on fine hit streaks.

THE REDHAWK IS RED-HOT: Former Miami (OH) RedHawk Hayden Senger leads the SAL in hitting post all-star break with a .459 average. Senger is also tied for second in the league in doubles (9) since the start of the second half. Senger has hit safely in 15 of the 17 games he's played in in the second half and reached safely in 16. The catcher was batting .180 at the all-star break (40 GP) and his average now sits at .272 - that's an astonishing near-100 point raise of his average over just 17 games.

SECOND-HALF SLUGGERS: Columbia's offense has totally ignited in the second half. Here are the top hitters by batting average:

1. Hayden Senger - .459 (28-for-61), 17 GP, 7 R, 9 2B, 3 HR, 16 RBI, 4 BB, 6 K

2. Wagner Lagrange - .352 (25-for-71), 18 GP, 15 R, 7 2B, 1 3B, 2 HR, 16 RBI

3. Mark Vientos - .344 (21-for-61) 16 GP, 11 R, 7 2B, 2 HR, 16 RBI

Also of note: Shervyen Newton has 10 hits over his last four games.

