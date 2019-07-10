Charleston Beats Rome 9-6 in Opener

July 10, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Rome Braves News Release





CHARLESTON, SC - The Rome Braves lost their series and road trip opener 9-6 on Tuesday evening against the Charleston RiverDogs in a game that went from tightly contested to lopsided in the blink of an eye in the 6th inning. Rome clawed its way back in respectable fashion but ultimately came up short against their division foe.

Rome starter RHP Alan Rangel and Charleston starter RHP Harold Cortijo were both tough on the opposing lineups through the first 5 innings of the game. Rangel allowed only 1 run on two hits and Cortijo held Rome to only an unearned run.

Tied 1-1 in the 6th inning the RiverDogs attacked Rangel with a barrage of offense. Charleston broke the tie with a three run double by Canaan Smith and eventually chased Rangel from the game. Reliever RHP Ryan Shetter closed the inning but severe damage had been done. The RiverDogs got eight runs on nine hits, including four doubles, in the inning and made it 9-1 in favor of the home team.

Rome pulled itself off the mat with an impressive five run rally in the 8th inning highlighted by a Justin Dean two run triple and a Braulio Vazquez two run single. In the 9th inning the Rome offense got a man on base but never was able to bring the tying run to the palate as Charleston closed out the win 9-6.

Dean was 2-5 with a triple and two RBI. Ricardo Rodriguez went 2-3 with a walk. Griffin Benson was 2-5 with an RBI. Vazquez was 1-2 with two RBI, was hit by a pitch and took a walk. Rangel got the loss, going 5.1 innings and allowing seven runs on seven hits. He struck out five and walked two.

Rome and Charleston continue their three game series on Wednesday afternoon at Joseph P. Riley Jr. Ballpark. First pitch is scheduled for 12:05 pm. Rome will start Venezuelan LHP Gabriel Noguera (2-4, 3.28), who will be coming off a start in which he punched out a career-best nine batters. Charleston starts RHP Jhony Brito (3-1, 2.28).

Rome Braves (10-9, 40-48): 6 R 10 H 0 E

Charleston RiverDogs (9-10, 46-43): 9 R 11 H 1 E

W: Charlie Ruegger (1-0)

L: Alan Rangel (7-5)

S: Jefry Valdez (2)

Time: 2:56

Attendance: 3,679

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from July 10, 2019

Charleston Beats Rome 9-6 in Opener - Rome Braves

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.