Fireflies Roster Move and Game Notes: August 29 vs. Hickory (Game 132)

Please note the following New York Mets minor league transactions:

- RHP Colin Holderman transferred to advanced-A St. Lucie

- RHP Willy Taveras transferred to Columbia's injured list

- RHP Christian Tripp transferred to Columbia from Brooklyn

- RHP Nick MacDonald transferred to Columbia from Kingsport

Columbia Fireflies (28-37, 52-79) vs. Hickory Crawdads (39-25, 80-50)

RHP Justin Lasko (4-2, 1.69) vs. RHP Ronny Henriquez (5-6, 4.74)

Thurs., August 29, 2019 - Segra Park (Columbia, SC) - First Pitch 7:05 p.m. - Game 132

LAST TIME OUT: The Fireflies dropped Wednesday's game to Hickory, 7-0. Chase Chambers finished with two hits, his fourth multi-hit game over the last six.

THE COUNTDOWN, 2019: Columbia has just one home game left in the 2019 season. In each edition of the game notes this week, we'll count down the top four moments at Segra Park this year:

1. The Near No-Hitter - June 28, 2019

Columbia carried a no-hitter into the ninth inning on June 28 against Hickory. Thomas Szapucki, Tylor Megill and Billy Oxford allowed just one hit in a brilliant 4-0 shut-out win over the Crawdads. It was Jonathan Ornelas, though, who broke up the no-hit bid with a double with one out in the top of the ninth. Szapucki, in his final start as a Firefly before his promotion to advanced-A St. Lucie, walked just one in his four innings of work and Megill followed that up by walking just one as well in his first four frames of work. Megill came back out for the ninth and struck out Frainyer Chavez before finally yielding the game's first hit. Oxford then came out of the bullpen & retired the next two batters to close out the one-hit shutout.

STILL ON A ROLL: Chambers is hitting .409 (9-for-22) over his last six games. That stretch includes four multi-hit games.

WHAT'S AT STAKE: Columbia can split the series with Hickory with a win on Thursday at Segra Park.

THAT BUCKS THE TREND: Before the Fireflies' 7-0 defeat on Wednesday night, six of the prior seven games against Hickory had been decided by just a single run. In fact, 11 of the 18 meetings between Columbia and Hickory this year have been decided by one run.

WHO'S GOT THE BALL?: On Thursday, Justin Lasko makes his first start for the Fireflies. The right-hander has appeared in 19 games in the minors but all as a reliever. The Mets drafted Lasko out of the University of Massachusetts where he set the program record for career starts (48).

FUN FACT: Here's perhaps the most important game note - Ronny Mauricio has the best batting average (.286) on Thursdays this year. The top Mets prospect leads off and plays at shortstop in today's finale.

