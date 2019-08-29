Hagerstown Suns: Homestand #13 Preview: August 30-September 2
August 29, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hagerstown Suns News Release
HAGERSTOWN, MD - The Suns welcome Lakewood to Municipal Stadium for a four-game series August 30-September 2 to close out the 2019 season.
Hagerstown is 9-12 against the BlueClaws this season and has dropped two of the last three contests vs the BlueClaws at Municipal Stadium.
Schedule
Friday, August 30: Suns vs Lakewood BlueClaws: 7:05 p.m
Saturday, August 31: Suns vs Lakewood BlueClaws: 6:05 p.m.
Sunday, September 1: Suns vs Lakewood BlueClaws: 2:05 p.m.
Monday, September 2: Suns vs Lakewood BlueClaws: 2:05 p.m.
Scouting the Opponent
The BlueClaws will finish last in the Northern Division this season, although, their second half has been a bit better than their first. Lakewood is 57-76 overall and 28-35 in the second half. The BlueClaws own the second-lowest batting average in the league, a .230 mark and have score just 460 runs, one more than last place Columbia. Their pitching staff has been better, earning a 3.89 ERA, good for 10th in the league. Lakewood is led by Malvin Matos, who has 10 homers to go along with a .254 batting average. The Blueclaws also have a host of strong pitchers such as Gilmael Troya and Mark Potter who have helped the club stay afloat this season.
Promotions
PURPLE NIGHT: Come on out and show your support for Washington Goes Purple! Wear your favorite purple clothing and join the Suns in a post-game jersey auction to benefit Washington Goes Purple! Gates open at 6:00 for the game Friday night!
FIREWORK NIGHT: As though Purple Night wasn't enough, we'll have fireworks following Friday's game presented by Miss Utility. Don't miss the greatest display in Washington County!
MYSTERY BOBBLEHEAD: The mystery has been solved and you'll want to get to the park early Saturday. The first 1,000 fans through the gates beginning at 5:00 p.m. will get a special Paul "Ears" McNeal Bobblehead brought to you by Hagerstown CVB.
SUNDAY FUNDAY: It's the final Sunday Funday of the year! Kids club members can play catch on the field prior to the 2:05 p.m. game and afterwards all kids can run the bases for one final time this year!
HOLIDAY THIRSTY THURSDAY PRICING: Picnic Lunch for $8: Choice of hot dog or hamburger, bag of Cracker Jacks, and baked beans! We'll also have Thirsty Thursday beer specials starting at just $2 (while supplies last)!
TIM BURGER SPECIALS: Friday you can get a "Tim Burger or Cheeseburger" for just an extra $2. (add an extra burger patty for $2).
WEEKEND FOOD DEALS: Saturday/Sunday: Pulled Pork Sandwich with a side of chips for $7, Jumbo Pulled Pork Hot Dog topped with coleslaw for $8, Pulled Pork Nachos for $7!
