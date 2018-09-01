Fireflies Game Notes: September 1 at Augusta (Game 132)

Columbia Fireflies (29-35, 63-68) @ Augusta GreenJackets (28-38, 65-69)

RHP Nicolas Debora (3-4, 3.22) vs. RHP Garrett Cave (5-10, 5.43)

Sat., Sept. 1, 2018 - SRP Park (No. Augusta, SC) - First Pitch 6:05 p.m. - Games 132

LISTEN: Fox Sports Radio 1400 AM / ColumbiaFireflies.com / iHeartRadio App

LAST TIME OUT: The Fireflies dropped the series finale against Augusta on Friday at SRP Park, 4-0. The good news is Columbia won July 29th's suspended game that was completed on Friday evening (that game was postponed due to rain and completed on August 31). Columbia led 2-0 when the game was suspended and eventually won 4-0. Zach Rheams blasted a two-run homer - his eighth of the season - to give the Fireflies a four-run cushion. Yeizo Campos picked up the win in that game after hurling five scoreless innings out of the bullpen.

BACK, BACK, BACK...GONE! Pt. I: While Rheams's home run on Friday will be counted on July 29, the lefty still homered in back-to-back nights. Rheams went yard on Thursday against Charleston. He now has eight on the year in 41 games. Rheams previously drilled 18 in 64 games for Texas Tech during the 2018 college baseball season.

BACK, BACK, BACK...GONE!, Pt. II: Columbia blasted nine homers during its eight-game homestand (August 23-30). As a team, the Fireflies have drilled 86 homers in 2018, a new single-season team record. The Fireflies have 27 in August (26 games). That's second only to Asheville (33 in 28 games) in the SAL.

IMPROVEMENT: Hansel Moreno was hitting .177 just 24 games into the season. Since June 8, Moreno is batting .284 (65-for-229, 62 games). That's the best average during that span among current Fireflies.

MONEYBALL: Two of Columbia's hitters - Matt Winaker (.375) and Scott Manea (.368) - are ranked in the top five in the league in on-base percentage.

RECORDS ON RECORD ON RECORDS: Tony Dibrell has struck out 138 batters in 125 innings this year. That's the new single-season Fireflies record after the righty passed Joe Shaw (134 in 2016) on Tuesday. That's not all. Edgardo Fermin's triple on Tuesday was his seventh of the year, tying him with Kevin Kaczmarski (2016) for the most in a single season. On Thursday, Matt Winaker smashed his 13th home run of the year, tying him for single-season franchise record:

1. Matt Winaker (2018), Dash Winningham & Brandon Brosher (2017) - 13

2. Dash Winningham (2016) - 12

3. Scott Manea (2018) - 11

4. Quinn Brodey (2018) - 10

PUT IT IN THE BOOKS: Columbia finished its home schedule on Thursday night. The Fireflies were an even 34-34 at home. The 2018 season at Spirit Communications Park was filled with great fun and breath-taking excitement. Take a look back at the best moments.

