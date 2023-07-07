Fireflies Bring Back Neon Apple Awards in 2023

July 7, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Columbia Fireflies News Release







COLUMBIA, SC - The Columbia Fireflies today announced the return of the Neon Apple Awards at Segra Park for the 2023 season. The Fireflies will honor three local, Midlands teachers, one elementary school, one middle school and one high school teacher) by presenting them with the award during the July 30 Teacher Appreciation Night at Segra Park.

Honorees will receive two reserve tickets and will be presented with a Neon Apple Award during the July 30 game at 5:05 pm vs the Carolina Mudcats. Fans can submit nominations for the award here. Submissions are due by midnight July 22. Winners will be contacted by a Fireflies staff member.

Those with any questions about eligibility for the Neon Apple Awards or Teacher Appreciation Night can email Bri Walker at bwalker@columbiafireflies.com.

The Fireflies return home for Dinosaur Weekend June 14-16. Come to Segra Park to get a dinosaur bobblehead giveaway and see some of Eddie's life-sized dinosaurs. Tickets are available at FirefliesTickets.com.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from July 7, 2023

Fireflies Bring Back Neon Apple Awards in 2023 - Columbia Fireflies

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.