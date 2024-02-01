Fireflies Announce Top 2024 Theme Nights

COLUMBIA, SC - The Columbia Fireflies today announced the top theme nights scheduled for the upcoming 2024 baseball season at Segra Park. The promotional calendar includes a mix of both new and returning world-class entertainment acts, iconic characters and known brands fans of all ages will love.

All throughout the summer, numerous new theme nights will be introduced to the Midlands, beginning immediately during Opening Week with NASCAR Night presented by Darlington Raceway featuring a post-game country concert with Reed Foley April 11, and The Fireflies Tour: Mason's Version April 12. Younger and older fans alike will be excited for the addition of a Scooby-Doo Night June 8, and families should mark their calendar for the biggest new addition to the promotional calendar: Bluey at the Ballpark June 22 featuring an appearance by Bluey herself. The season will wrap up with three additional new theme nights; The Office Night August 22, the Happy Dad Seltzer Games August 23 and Harry Potter Night September 7.

The return of many top fan-favorite theme nights will be sprinkled throughout the summer as well, beginning with the return of Princess Knight April 13 and Star Wars Night May 11. Dino Weekend will return for its second year July 19-21, and will include the new addition of Jurassic World Night that Saturday and the return of Ed's Dinosaurs, an interactive dinosaur experience for all ages, that Sunday. July will also include the return of Margaritaville Night July 26 and Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night July 27. The season will conclude with some of our most popular theme nights in USC Night September 5 and Grateful Dead Night September 6.

The promotional calendar will continue to highlight numerous community centric theme nights and initiatives, starting in April with Sensory Safe Sunday April 14 and HBCU Night April 24. May will feature Pink Night May 7, The Arts Night with fan karaoke May 14, and the return of Los Chicharrones de Columbia for the annual Copa de la Diversiõn Weekend presented by Southern Recipe Small Batch May 17-19. Community highlights continue in June with Fort Jackson Night June 4, Pride Night June 5, a Juneteenth Celebration June 19 and a Negro League Celebration June 23. Military Appreciation Night will take place July 2, tying into our Independence Day Celebration July 3. Other appreciation nights include Teacher Appreciation Night July 28, First Responders Night August 8, and Nurses Night September 3. The annual Faith & Family Night will take place August 24.

National entertainment acts take center stage again with the return of The Human Cannonball May 9 and The ZOOperstars! May 18.

Day games at Segra Park this year each have a theme of their own, with April 23 being WLTX Weather Day and May 15 being Senior Citizens Day with a special post-game Stroll Around the Bases for those 55+ thanks to WellCare.

Here is the monthly breakdown of all currently scheduled theme nights and promotions:

April

Tuesday, April 9: Opening Night

Thursday, April 11: NASCAR Night pres by Darlington Raceway feat. a post-game concert by Reed Foley

Friday, April 12: The Fireflies Tour: Mason's Version

Saturday, April 13: Princess Knight

Sunday, April 14: Sensory Safe Sunday

Tuesday, April 23: Day Game - WLTX Weather Day

Wednesday, April 24: HBCU Night

Thursday, April 25: 90's Night

May

Tuesday, May 7: Pink Night

Thursday, May 9: The Human Cannonball

Saturday, May 11: Star Wars Night

Tuesday, May 14: The Arts Night w/Karaoke

Wednesday, May 15: Day Game - Senior Citizens Day w/post-game Stroll Around the Bases (55+) pres by WellCare

Thursday, May 16: Halfway to Halloween

Friday, May 17: Copa de la Diversiõn pres by Southern Recipe Small Batch // Soccer Night

Saturday, May 18: Copa de la Diversiõn pres by Southern Recipe Small Batch feat. ZOOperstars! // Girl Scout Night

Sunday, May 19: Copa de la Diversiõn pres by Southern Recipe Small Batch

June

Tuesday, June 4: Fort Jackson Night

Wednesday, June 5: Pride Night

Thursday, June 6: Lexington Medical Center Night // Retro Video Game Night

Saturday, June 8: Scooby-Doo! Night presented by Escapology

Sunday, June 9: Mason's Birthday Party

Tuesday, June 18: Pack the Park for Midlands Gives

Wednesday, June 19: Juneteenth Celebration

Saturday, June 22: Bluey at the Ballpark feat Bluey

Sunday, June 23: Negro League Celebration

July

Tuesday, July 2: Military Appreciation Night

Wednesday, July 3: Independence Day Celebration

Friday, July 19: Dino Weekend presented by SAFE Federal Credit Union

Saturday, July 20: Dino Weekend // Jurassic World Night

Sunday, July 21: Dino Weekend feat. Ed's Dinosaurs

Tuesday, July 23: Disability Pride Night

Thursday, July 25: Christmas in July feat. Santa

Friday, July 26: Margaritaville Night presented by AMAROK

Saturday, July 27: Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night feat. Captain America

Sunday, July 28: Teacher Appreciation Night

August

Thursday, August 8: First Responders Night

Sunday, August 11: Kids Club Takeover Night

Tuesday, August 20: Prisma Health Night

Thursday, August 22: The Office Night

Friday, August 23: Happy Dad Seltzer Games

Saturday, August 24: Faith & Family Night

Sunday, August 25: Women in Sports Night

September

Tuesday, September 3: Nurses Night

Thursday, September 5: USC Night

Friday, September 6: Grateful Dead Night

Saturday, September 7: Harry Potter Night // Boy Scout Night

Sunday, September 8: Fan Appreciation Night

2024 giveaways and daily promotions will be announced soon. The full promotional calendar, which will include additional theme nights and giveaways, will be announced in the coming weeks.

Fireflies Opening Night is April 9 at 7:05 pm as Columbia welcomes the Myrtle Beach Pelicans to town. For more information on the upcoming season, visit ColumbiaFireflies.com.

