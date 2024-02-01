Salem Red Sox Announce 2024 Coaching Staff

SALEM, Va. - The Salem Red Sox, in conjunction with the Boston Red Sox, have announced their coaching staff for the 2024 Carolina League season, including five returning staff members.

Leading the Salem Red Sox is manager Liam Carroll, who returns for his second season with the team. Prior to last season, Carroll worked with Great Britain's national baseball teams. Carroll has been involved with Great Britain Baseball since 1996 and joined the coaching staff in 2004, before being named Head Coach in 2008. Carroll also served on Great Britain's coaching staff for the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

"The Salem Red Sox are excited to welcome back Liam Carroll to the Roanoke Valley ahead of an exciting 2024 season," said General Manager, Allen Lawrence. "Liam is both a great leader on-field and a tremendous ambassador for the Salem Red Sox."

Nelson "Pepe" Paulino returns as the hitting coach for his 27th season with the Red Sox organization. Paulino brings extensive experience spending seven seasons in the Blue Ridge Mountains. Additional Red Sox MiLB stints include the Greenville Drive and former Lowell Spinners.

Juan Rivera returns for his third season with Salem as pitching coach after previously serving as the development coach. Rivera hopes to build upon last year when Salem finished top 10 in ERA, hits allowed, and home runs allowed across Single-A.

Ozzie Chavez will also return to the Salem staff as bench coach for his second season. He previously managed the Red Sox' Dominican Republic Academy from 2019-22.

Joining the staff this season are Kyle Schmidt (Coach) and Matt Wheeler (Development and Assistant Pitching Coach). Schmidt joins the staff as the seasonal affiliate coach after a minor league playing career with the Minnesota Twins organization from 2019-23. Wheeler transitions to development/assistant pitching coach after serving as Worcester's bullpen coach last season.

Jacob Loughman is another returning staff member serving as the athletic trainer for his third season. Originally from Springfield, Massachusetts, Loughman previously served as the assistant athletic trainer for the Winston-Salem Dash, the High-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox.

Lastly, Jose Benjamin will join the staff as the strength and conditioning coach. He begins his first season with Salem, following his stints as a seasonal coach with Fort Myers and Worcester.

Opening Day 2024 for the Salem Red Sox is set for Friday, April 5th, as the Red Sox host the Carolina Mudcats. First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. For more information on the upcoming season, visit salemsox.com or call (540) 389-3333.

