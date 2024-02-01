University of South Carolina Returns to SRP Park March 12

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: SRP Park, in partnership with the University of South Carolina (Southeastern Conference) and Georgia State University (Sun Belt Conference), are excited to announce the match-up as part of the SRP Park College Baseball Showcase. University of South Carolina will be the home team on Tuesday, March 12th with first pitch slated for 7:00PM. Gates will open at 5:30PM.

"It's exciting to have the University of South Carolina return to SRP Park as part of College Baseball Showcase " stated GreenJackets Vice President, Tom Denlinger, "It's a great match-up that the CSRA is excited to see take the field!"

The University of South Carolina last played at SRP Park in 2019 against Charleston Southern taking the win with 10-3. The Gamecocks have only faced off against the Georgia State Panthers one time, playing on March 3, 2009, coming out with a 2-0 victory.

SRP Park, University of South Carolina & Georgia State University will open up VIP ticket sales to GreenJackets Season Seat Members, Sponsors & both Georgia State University and USC Season Ticket Holders starting Monday, January 24th. USC and Georgia State Season Seat holders will receive correspondence from their respective schools.

Individual tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 9th at 10AM at the SRP Park Box Office and online at www.greenjacketsbaseball.com.

Ticket Pricing for Georgia State v. University of South Carolina game:

WOW! Club- $28

The Miracle Dealer's Lounge- $28

VIP Loge Box- $20

SRP Federal Credit Union Premier Box- $20

Batter's Box- $16

Dugout Reserved- $14

Reserved- $13

General Admission/SRO: $11

GreenJackets Information on reserving seats for Georgia State v. USC game:

Monday, February 5th at 10am: Pre-Sale will open up for 2024 GreenJackets Full Season Ticket Members, Full Season Ticket Holders & Sponsors, Georgia State Season Ticket Holders and University of South Carolina Season Ticket Holders, Alumni & Booster Clubs

Tuesday, February 6th at 10am: Pre-Sale will open up for 2024 GreenJackets Half Season Ticket Holders

Wednesday, February 7th at 10am: Pre-Sale will open up for 2024 GreenJackets 20-Game Holders

Thursday, February 8th at 10am: Pre-Sale will open up for 2024 GreenJackets Founding Partners

VIP Sales will cease on Thursday, February 8th at 11:59pm

VIP Sales do not guarantee your GreenJackets Season Seat location

