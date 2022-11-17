Fireflies Announce Third Annual Mason's Jingle Jog 5K

COLUMBIA, SC - Today the Columbia Fireflies announced details for third annual Mason's Jingle Jog which will take place Saturday, December 17 at Segra Park. Registration for the festive holiday run is now open. Runners will begin the race inside Segra Park at 8am, running through the flourishing BullStreet District and finishing the race on-field after running through some Fireflies Holiday Light displays. Gates and day-of registration will open at 7:30 am.

Fans can register for the race through Strictly Running online here. The registration fee for the race is $55 and includes entry to the race, a bib, a long-sleeve dry-fit shirt and new for 2022, a ticket to the Fireflies 2023 Opening Night Game on Thursday, April 6 vs the Augusta GreenJackets. After registering, runners can pick up their bibs at Strictly Running Friday, December 16.

"This 5K around the ballpark is a fantastic way to showcase all the incredible progress around the BullStreet District that has taken place since our season ended in September," Team President Brad Shank said. "It's also a nice way to allow the community to get out and together right before the holidays to exercise and win some great prizes."

This year, the age brackets for the event have been updated to 19-and-under, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59 and 60+. The top two male and female finishers in each age bracket will earn a prize, with the top overall female and male racer winning a grand prize of two seven-game ticket packages for the 2023 Fireflies season.

For more information on holiday events at Segra Park, visit ColumbiaFireflies.com. Fireflies Holiday Lights is the Midlands' newest holiday tradition, featuring over one million Christmas lights, as well as great activities and festive food for the whole family at Segra Park. Learn more about the lights at FirefliesHolidayLights.com.

