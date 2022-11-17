Game Times Announced for RiverDogs 2023 Home Schedule

November 17, 2022 - Carolina League (CarL) - Charleston RiverDogs News Release







Charleston, SC - When the 2023 season gets underway, the Charleston RiverDogs will be aiming for a Carolina League three-peat. On Wednesday, the team added game times to the 66 home games that make up next season's slate. The home opener is set to begin at 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11 at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

Like the last two seasons, the 2023 home schedule consists of six-game series running from Tuesday-Sunday. There is a four-day break scheduled around the Major League Baseball All-Star Game from July 10-13. The regular season will end on September 10 in Fayetteville with a four-team postseason to follow.

Standard start times for RiverDogs home games will remain at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 6:05 p.m. on Saturday and 5:05 p.m. on Sunday. The only exception to the standard times will occur on the lone Monday contest of the season when the RiverDogs host the Columbia Fireflies at 6:35 p.m. on July 4. Start times are subject to change.

"Adding the game times to our schedule is an important step for us and our fans as we move closer to the start of another season," said RiverDogs President and General Manager Dave Echols. "We have received positive feedback on our start times throughout the years and decided to keep them in place for 2023. We hope our fans will start to put these games on their calendars and make plans to see us in the spring."

The RiverDogs have begun the process of building the promotions schedule for the 2023 season. The team will unveil the full list of theme nights and giveaways later in the coming months.

The RiverDogs have set their sights on a third consecutive championship in 2023. The full schedule is available here. Season tickets, Dog-E Coin plans, and group tickets, including options to the Segra Club at Riley Park, are available at riverdogs.com/tickets. The Segra Club is also open for events year-round. Visit segraclub.com for more information. The brand new RiverDogs Food Truck is available for your next event! Contact the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS) for more information.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from November 17, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.