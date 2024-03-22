Fireflies Announce Grits Name the Character Competition

March 22, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL) - Columbia Fireflies News Release







COLUMBIA, SC - The Columbia Fireflies earlier today revealed a new alternate food identity: The Carolina Grits. The Carolina Grits identity pays homage to the strong historical and cultural ties that grits have in our region, our state and our city. The Carolina Gits branding includes a Grits wordmark, a throwback style Carolina Grits Baseball Club sleeve patch, as well as the addition of a Grits character mascot. The Fireflies are asking for the community's help to name this Carolina Grits character. Fans in the community can submit names for the character competition online now through Midnight, March 29. Names can be submitted online here.

At the completion of the name submission period, Fireflies staff will narrow the submissions down to the top two to four names. Those finalists will be shared to Twitter/X and Facebook for the community to vote for a winning name April 3-4. The winning character name will be announced on Fireflies social channels April 5.

The person who submits the winning name will receive two tickets to the inaugural Carolina Grits game April 26 at 7:05 pm against the Augusta GreenJackets. In addition to that, the fan will get to throw out the ceremonial first pitch that night and will receive one guaranteed Grits Character Bobble-Spoon giveaway. If multiple people submit the same name, the person who submitted it first will receive the grand prize and all additional submissions will receive one ticket and one bobblehead.

Don't miss your chance to be a part of Columbia baseball history, submit your choice for the name of the Fireflies alternate food identity character here.

The Fireflies 2024 season begins Tuesday, April 9 against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans at 7:05 pm. Tickets for the season are on sale now. Go to ColumbiaFireflies.com for more information about promotions and ticket pricing for this summer.

