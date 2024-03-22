Shorebirds to Host Bi-State Rivalry Game April 5

March 22, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL) - Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







The Delmarva Shorebirds, Class-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, are excited to announce the return of the Bi-State Rivalry to Arthur W. Perdue Stadium as the Delmar High School Wildcats will take on the Parkside High School Rams on Friday, April 5!

The game will take place at Perdue Stadium with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 PM. Admission for the event is $5 for Upper Reserved tickets and $8 for Lower Reserved tickets and are available now by visiting theshorebirds.com. Parking for the event at Perdue Stadium will be FREE for everyone.

"The Shorebirds are thrilled to host the Bi-State Rivalry game again this year and can't wait to host both of these schools and their families, students, and fans for a fun evening," explained Shorebirds General Manager Chris Bitters. "The Bi-State Rivalry will be an awesome experience for the teams and the Shorebirds are proud to support our local community through this terrific event."

Fans can purchase tickets by visiting theshorebirds.com and are encouraged to wear their schools colors in support of their team. If you have any questions, please contact the Shorebirds at 410-219-3112.

So mark your calendar for April 5 at 7:05 PM to join us at Perdue Stadium for the return of the Bi-State Rivalry as we welcome in the 2024 season of baseball at Perdue Stadium.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from March 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.