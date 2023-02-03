Fireflies Announce Daily Promotions for 2023 Season

February 3, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Columbia Fireflies News Release







COLUMBIA, SC - The Columbia Fireflies today announced their daily promotions for home games at Segra Park for the 2023 baseball season. The team will see the return of many fan favorites, including Miller Lite $2 Tuesday and Budweiser Thirsty Thursday, and will institute new and unique giveaways for Freebie Fridays this upcoming season.

Each homestand will start off with a Miller Lite $2 Tuesday, where hot dogs, popcorn, fountain sodas and 12 oz Miller Lites are all available for just $2. The drink specials keep rolling with White Claw Wednesdays. Fans can celebrate hump day with $5 16 oz cans of their favorite White Claw seltzers. The team will also have a refreshed slate of drink specials to celebrate Budweiser Thirsty Thursdays that will be announced closer to the start of the 2023 season.

Moving towards the weekend, the Fireflies will recognize Freebie Fridays again with a giveaway item for the first 1000 fans through the gate each Friday night. Similar to previous seasons, fans can enjoy a fun and unique theme night and post-game fireworks show each Saturday night. Fans can also catch a post-game firework spectacular on Opening Night, July 3 and for Grateful Dead Night (Friday, September 1) for a total of 15 fireworks shows throughout the season.

The Fireflies will wrap up the daily promotions with the return of Sunday Funday, featuring pre-game player autographs and post-game Kids Run the Bases, where kids can run the same bases as the Fireflies themselves.

2023 will also see the return of the Trash the Poop Dog Days of Summer. There will be five Wednesday night games throughout the season where fans can bring their dog to the ballpark with them courtesy of Trash the Poop: April 19, May 3, June 21, July 26 and August 30.

Opening Night for the Fireflies 2022 campaign is slated for Thursday, April 6 vs the Augusta GreenJackets at 7:05 pm. Season Ticket Memberships and Group Ticket Packages for the 2023 season are on sale now and can be booked by visiting ColumbiaFireflies.com, by calling the Fireflies Sales team at 803-726-4487 ext 2 or by emailing sales@columbiafireflies.com. Individual game tickets for the 2023 season will go on sale in February. For more information on the Fireflies upcoming 2023 season or events happening at Segra Park, visit ColumbiaFireflies.com.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from February 3, 2023

Fireflies Announce Daily Promotions for 2023 Season - Columbia Fireflies

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.