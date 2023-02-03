Mason Spreads Love Throughout the Midlands this Valentine's Day

February 3, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Columbia Fireflies News Release







COLUMBIA, SC - This Valentine's Day, Mason is looking to spread love across the Midlands! The Columbia Fireflies today announced that their mascot will deliver Valentine's Day Packages again this year. Each Masons Valentine's Day package costs $50 and includes two Palmetto Citizens FCU All-Star tickets to Opening Night (April 6), His & Hers Fireflies hats (youth options also available) and a bouquet of flowers. Packages will be delivered by Mason on the 14th and 15th of February.

Deliveries must be within 20 miles of Segra Park. Package availability is limited, and packages are sold on a first come, first-serve basis. Packages must be purchased before Sunday, February 12. Mason's Valentine's Day Packages can be purchased online here. Those with questions about the package can contact Devin Johnson at 803-888-3013 or djohnson@columbiafireflies.com

Opening Night for the Fireflies 2022 campaign is slated for Thursday, April 6 vs the Augusta GreenJackets at 7:05 pm. Season Ticket Memberships and Group Ticket Packages for the 2023 season are on sale now and can be booked by visiting ColumbiaFireflies.com, by calling the Fireflies Sales team at 803-726-4487 ext 2 or by emailing sales@columbiafireflies.com. Individual game tickets for the 2023 season will go on sale in February. For more information on the Fireflies upcoming 2023 season or events happening at Segra Park, visit ColumbiaFireflies.com.

