Fireflies Announce 2024 Daily Promotions

February 8, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL) - Columbia Fireflies News Release







COLUMBIA, SC - The Columbia Fireflies yesterday announced the daily promotions for home games at Segra Park for the 2024 baseball season. The Midlands will see the return of many fan favorites, including Miller Lite $2 Tuesday, White Claw Wednesday and Budweiser Thirsty Thursday, and will institute new and unique giveaways for Freebie Fridays this upcoming season.

Each homestand will start off with a Miller Lite $2 Tuesday, where hot dogs, popcorn, fountain sodas and 12 oz Miller Lites are all available for just $2. The drink specials keep rolling with White Claw Wednesdays. Fans can celebrate hump day with $5 16 oz cans of their favorite White Claw seltzers. Budweiser Thirsty ThursdaysTM will continue to be as easy as 1, 2, 3 with $1 fountain sodas, $2 domestic draft beers and $3 craft draft beers and house cocktails.

Moving towards the weekend, the Fireflies will again recognize Freebie Fridays with a giveaway item for the first 1,000 fans through the gate each Friday night. 2024 giveaways were announced last week, and include bobbleheads, t-shirts, jerseys and more. The full list of giveaways can be found online here. Like previous seasons, fans can enjoy a fun and unique theme night and post-game fireworks show each Saturday night. 2024 theme nights will include new nights like Bluey at the Ballpark, The Office Night and Harry Potter Night. The full list of 2024 theme nights was announced last week and can be found online here. Outside of every Saturday night, fans can also catch a post-game firework spectacular July 3 for our Independence Day Celebration, Grateful Dead Night (Friday, September 6) and Fan Appreciation Night (Sunday, September 8), totaling 14 firework shows in 2024.

The Fireflies will wrap up the daily promotions with the return of Sunday Funday, featuring pre-game player autographs and post-game Kids Run the Bases, where kids can run the same bases as the Fireflies themselves. Kids will also be able to run the bases post-game on Opening Night (Tuesday, April 9).

2024 will also see the return of the Trash the Poop Dog Days of Summer. There will be six Wednesday night games throughout the season where fans can bring their dog to the ballpark with them courtesy of Trash the Poop: April 10, May 8, June 5, July 24, August 21 and September 4. This year, the Fireflies will also host their first Purr at the Park August 7, where fans can bring their feline friends to Segra Park to enjoy a game of Fireflies baseball. All cats in attendance must be kept on a leash or inside a carrier at all times, and a waiver will need to be completed upon entry.

Opening Night at Segra Park is slated for Tuesday, April 9 against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans. Individual tickets for this summer's games go on sale, Thursday, February 8 at 10 am. For more information about promotions and the 2024 Fireflies season, visit ColumbiaFireflies.com.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from February 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.