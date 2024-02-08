North Augusta Miracle League Field Ground Breaking Ceremony Set

February 8, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL) - Augusta GreenJackets News Release







NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: The RECing Crew is thrilled to announce that a groundbreaking ceremony will be held for the new North Augusta Miracle League multi-purpose field on Thursday, February 15th, 2024 at 2pm. Media and the public are invited to this ceremony to be held at 100 Riverview Park, near the San Salvadore entrance. Construction is set to begin immediately afterward. To date, $1.2 million has been raised to bring this amazing field to fruition.

The North Augusta Miracle League Field is a dream brought about by local disability advocate and recreation group, The RECing Crew, along with the City of North Augusta Parks, Recreation & Tourism. Miracle Fields are inclusive and universally-accessible, allowing for athletes with disabilities to play and enjoy the experience without any obstacles or injuries.

The RECing Crew is a non-profit 501c3 organization that has proudly offered leisure and recreational programs for those with special needs since 2002. The program currently offers 16 programs and served more then 6,000 individuals last year from the Aiken, Barnwell and Edgefield Counties in South Carolina, as well as Burke, Columbia and Richmond Counties in Georgia.

The entire project will cost an estimated $1.8M. The RECing Crew is asking the community to help bring this miracle to the finish line and become a reality for the many children and adults living with disabilities in our community. They are so excited to bring the community in and together we can build a brighter future for all of our residents! There are several donation levels available, to learn more or donate visit www.northaugustamiracleleague.com.

We invite the community to help bring a Miracle to North Augusta by donating today!

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from February 8, 2024

North Augusta Miracle League Field Ground Breaking Ceremony Set - Augusta GreenJackets

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.