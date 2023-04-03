Fireflies Announce 2023 Opening Day Roster

COLUMBIA, SC - The Columbia Fireflies, in conjunction with the Kansas City Royals, announced their 2023 Opening Day roster. The roster is brimming with talent, including four players selected in the first five rounds of the 2021 and 2022 draft and six top 30 prospects, according to Baseball America or MLB.com. If that weren't enough to get fans excited, there are 25 players who have played for the Fireflies in 2021 or 2022.

Fans will see the return of a couple of familiar faces, including Ben Kudrna, who was named the Fireflies Pitcher of the Year in 2022, and 2021 first round draft pick Frank Mozzicato. Kudrna held a 3.48 ERA in 17 starts with the Fireflies last season and Mozzicato struck out an incredible 89 hitters in 69 innings during the 2022 campaign. Kudrna is rated as the Royals' second-best prospect according to MLB.com and their fourth-best prospect according to Baseball America and Mozzicato is right behind him at seventh and fifth, respectively.

"I'm excited to be back. I think it will be a great year for our team," Manager Tony Peña Jr. said. "We had a young group last year, and I feel that with one year of experience under their belt, it will make a great difference for them."

At the plate, we'll also see returnees Lizandro Rodriguez and Daniel Vazquez. Vazquez was 18-years-old when he made his Fireflies debut last year, and Lizandro Rodriguez had walk-off hits on back-to-back nights against the Salem Red Sox, including the homer below. Both are rated as top prospects by MLB.com, with Rodriguez at 25 and Vazquez at 27. Rodriguez is also rated as the Royals' 30th-best prospect according to Baseball America.

There are some talented new comers as well. Steven Zobac was picked up in the fourth round of the 2022 draft out of the University of California and transitioned effectively from a two-way player to a do-it-all pitcher for the Golden Bears. He averaged 10.51 K/9 prior to the draft his junior year. In addition to that, Ryan Ramsey spun the University of Maryland's second-ever no-hitter April 29, 2022 vs Northwestern. It was the 20th nine inning no-no in NCAA history.

On the offensive end, 21-year-old catcher Dionmy Salon will pair nicely with Omar Hernandez, who is entering his third season with the Fireflies. Salon slashed .348/.449/.485 in 20 games for the ACL Royals in 2022 and Hernandez has caught 117 games for the Fireflies in 2021 and 2022.

Pitchers (16) - Eduardo Herrera, Ben Kudrna, Chazz Martinez, Cooper McKeehan, John McMillon, Frank Mozzicato, Marcus Olivarez, Shane Panzini, Ryan Ramsey, Oscar Rayo, David Sandlin, Wesley Scott, Ben Sears, Samuel Valerio, Mauricio Veliz and Steven Zobac

Catchers (2) - Omar Hernandez and Dionmy Salon

Infielders (6) - Junior Calderon, Omar Florentino, Brennon McNair, Lizandro Rodriguez, Brett Squires and Daniel Vazquez

Outfielders (5) - David Hollie, Roger Leyton, Erick Peña, Jean Ramirez and Levi Usher

You can see the entire Fireflies team for the first time this Thusday at 7:05 pm at Segra Park for Opening Night. Tickets start at $5 when you buy in advance and there's a fireworks show following the game. Watch as the Fireflies take on the Augusta GreenJackets and stick around for a spectacular fireworks show following the game.

