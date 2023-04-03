Woodpeckers Announce Partnership with Animal Rescues During "Waggin' Wednesdays"

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers are partnering with two local animal rescues for the 2023 season to enhance the once-per-homestand opportunity for fans to bring their dogs to Segra Stadium. Every Wednesday home game, excluding April 26, will be a "Waggin' Wednesday," welcoming dogs to the stadium with several dog-friendly promotions.

"It Takes A Village" and "Lending Paws A Hand" are joining forces with the Woodpeckers for the 2023 season. These two organizations offer services to animals in need by partnering with fosters, working with animal shelters to help at-risk animals, and by providing animal resources to the community. On an alternating schedule, the rescues will be at Segra Stadium on Waggin' Wednesdays with dogs available for adoption. Fans are encouraged to bring donations such as absorbent pads, or dog food for puppies and adults.

Fans attending Waggin' Wednesdays with their furry friends may check in outside the front gates before entering the ballpark. All dogs must have proof of up-to-date Rabies, Bordetella, and DHPP vaccines. Season-long dog ID cards will be available for Waggin' Wednesday regulars that pre-register by submitting their vet records and completed waivers to FayettevilleAstros@astros.com at least 24 hours in advance of the game. New this year, the $1 dog entrance fee will be donated to the rescue present for that game. Dog-friendly promotions include free "pup cups," available with a concession stand purchase, and the dog show, which gives select fans the opportunity to strut their pups and compete for a prize.

The Fayetteville Woodpeckers are proud to partner with local animal rescues that offer resources and education on proper pet care, the importance of spaying/neutering pets, what to do if a lost pet is found, and how to foster pets or get more involved with local rescues. On Wednesday, Aug. 2, both organizations will be present for the Woodpeckers' "Animal Rescue Night" game. To learn more about these organizations please visit ittakesavillagerescue.com and lpah.org.

For more information about the Fayetteville Woodpeckers or to purchase your tickets to Waggin' Wednesdays, please visit www.fayettevillewoodpeckers.com.

