Fireflies and Cannon Ballers Cancel Wednesday Contest

COLUMBIA, SC - The Fireflies and Kannapolis Cannon Ballers canceled their game at Segra Park due to inclement weather Wednesday evening.

Tickets for tonight's game can be redeemed for any game for the remainder of the season, as well as any 2022 game excluding Opening Day and July 4.

The Fireflies will continue their series with the Cannon Ballers tomorrow at Segra Park at 7:05 pm. RHP Luinder Avila (2-3, 3.63 ERA) toes the rubber for Columbia and LHP Brooks Gosswein (0-0, 1.13 ERA) will start for Kannapolis.

Tomorrow is the final Budweiser Thirsty Thursday of the season. All draft beers and fountain sodas will be half-priced and the Budweiser Bow Tie bar will be selling pints of Bud Light for only $2. Tickets are available at FirefliesTickets.com.

