Firebirds Ink Jacob Hayhurst to AHL Contract

August 2, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release







The Firebirds announced today that forward Jacob Hayhurst has been signed to an AHL contract for the 2023-24 season.

Hayhurst, 26, recorded six points in 24 games for the AHL's Springfield Thunderbirds last season and netted 22 points (10 goals, 12 assists) in 25 games with the ECHL's Worcester Railers. During his professional career, Hayhurst saw time with the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL), Wheeling Nailers (ECHL), and Greenville Swamp Rabbits (ECHL).

Before joining the pro ranks, Hayhurst played three seasons of college hockey at RPI (Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute) in Troy, NY before transferring to the University of Michigan for his senior year. The Mississauga, Ontario native played one season in the United States Hockey League for the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders.

