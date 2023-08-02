Syracuse Crunch Sign Forward Daniel Walcott to One-Year AHL Contract

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have signed forward Daniel Walcott to a one-year AHL Contract, General Manager Stacy Roest announced today.

Walcott, 29, appeared in 67 games with the Crunch last season setting career-highs in goals (13), assists (19) and points (32). The 6-foot-1, 179-pound forward will be entering his ninth season with the Crunch where he holds the franchise record for most games played (378). Walcott has skated in 379 career AHL games, playing all but one with the Crunch, and has tallied 111 points (38g, 73a). The Ile Perrot, Quebec native made his NHL debut with the Tampa Bay Lightning on May 10, 2021 against the Florida Panthers.

Walcott was acquired by the Lightning from the New York Rangers on June 1, 2015 in exchange for a seventh-round selection in the 2015 NHL Draft.

