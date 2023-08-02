Penguins and ASHA to Host Mid-Atlantic Season Kick-Off

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and the Toyota SportsPlex are teaming up to welcome the American Special Hockey Association for the Mid-Atlantic Season Kick-Off on Saturday, Aug. 12.

ASHA is a non-profit organization dedicated to serving those with intellectual, developmental and physical disabilities through the game of hockey. The organization provides an environment of learning, mutual respect and a sense of community to thousands of athletes and families across North America.

The 2023 Mid-Atlantic Season Kick-Off will start with a free Inclusive Special Dek Hockey Clinic for the local, Northeast Pennsylvania community starting at 11:30 a.m. Following lunch with a guest speaker, a dek hockey scrimmage will take place at 2:15 p.m. Lastly, traveling ASHA Athletes will skate in an ice hockey scrimmage at 4:00 p.m.

A free lunch and gifts for participants will be provided by the Penguins GOALS Foundation and the American Special Hockey Association.

ASHA boasts over 7,000 registered youth hockey players across the country. The group has also introduced 16 new member programs this year, including the chapter affiliated with the Penguins GOALS Foundation.

Parties interested in signing up for the Inclusive Special Dek Hockey Clinic on Aug. 12 can register by following this link or receive more information by contacting Mollie Boyd (mboyd@wbspenguins.com) or Michael Curran (mcurran@wbspenguins.com).

