Bears Sign Defenseman Colin Swoyer to AHL Contract for 2023-24

August 2, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The 2023 Calder Cup Champion Hershey Bears announced today that the club has signed defenseman Colin Swoyer to an American Hockey League contract for the 2023-24 season. The announcement was made by Hershey vice president of hockey operations Bryan Helmer.

Swoyer, 25, joins the Bears after spending the 2022-23 season with rival Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. He skated in 36 games with the Penguins, registering 11 points (1g, 10a) in his rookie campaign and tallied his first career AHL goal on Feb. 3 at Springfield on the power play.

The right-handed blue liner also skated in six games with the ECHL's Wheeling Nailers last season, tallying an assist.

The 6', 180-pound defender signed a one-year, entry-level contract with the Pittsburgh Penguins on Mar. 28, 2022 after completing his collegiate career at Michigan Tech. Swoyer joined Wilkes-Barre/Scranton for the remainder of the 2021-22 season, and registered an assist in his Calder Cup Playoff debut on May 15, 2022 versus Springfield.

Prior to turning pro, the Hinsdale, Illinois native played four seasons at Michigan Tech, compiling 72 points (14g, 58a). He was a two-time Second Team All-Conference member.

The Hershey Bears start the club's defense of the Calder Cup on Oct. 14 as they open the 2023-24 season. The 2023 Calder Cup will be celebrated that night as the club raises its 12th championship banner ahead of a 7 p.m. puck drop at GIANT Center versus the Belleville Senators.

