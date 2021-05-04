Final High School Games at Day Air Ballpark

DAYTON, OH - The final eight games of the Dragons "High School Baseball Showcase", presented by Orthopedic Associates, take place this week at Day Air Ballpark. Midweek games on Tuesday, May 4th, and Thursday, May 6th, are followed by two on Friday, May 7th, and four on Saturday, May 8th. Thirty-six games and 72 high school teams will have played at Day Air Ballpark once Saturday concludes.

May 04 (7:00pm) - Wilmington High School vs. East Clinton High School

May 06 (7:00pm) - Richmond High School vs. Union County High School

May 07 (4:30pm) - Carroll High School vs. Alter High School

May 07 (7:00pm) - Lima Bath High School vs. Minster High School

May 08 (10:00am) - Middletown High School vs. Miamisburg High School

May 08 (1:00pm) - Spencerville High School vs. Botkins High School

May 08 (4:00pm) - Greenville High School vs. Lebanon High School

May 08 (7:00pm) - Bethel High School vs. Fort Loramie High School

Wilmington vs. East Clinton

Wilmington: Sophomore Jayden Tackett leads the Hurricane in all offensive categories, including a .416 batting average and 12 stolen bases. Jordan Tackett, Kaiden Smith, and Kellen Baltazar are also having stellar seasons.

East Clinton: Isaiah Curtis has racked up a .429 batting average, .486 SLG, and .524 OBP with seven RBI and 13 stolen bases. Curtis has also shown good numbers on the mound for the Astros with a 3.75 ERA and 27 strikeouts. Dakota Collom has struck out 23 batters and tossed a no-hitter earlier this season.

Richmond vs. Union County

Richmond: at the time of this release, no information was provided.

Union County: Senior Alex VanWinkle leads the Patriots with a .450 batting average and 18 runs scored this season. Sophomore Eric Burdine has driven in a team-high 19 runs., while senior Mason Wicker has compiled eight extra-base hits. On the mound, senior Mason Hornung claims an outstanding 1.30 ERA, 3-0 record, 40 strikeouts, and just five walks this season.

Carroll vs. Alter

Carroll: at the time of this release, no information was provided.

Alter: at the time of this release, no information was provided.

Lima Bath vs. Minster

Lima Bath plays in the Western Buckeye League and is coached by Joe Gomez. The Wildcats are led by University of Central Florida commit Lex Boedicker who is batting .467 with a .750 SLG this season. Boedicker also boasts a 0.56 ERA on the mound. Other key players include Carter Parlapiano, Trey Johnson, Joel Rasor, and Skyler Lhamon.

Minster: Senior Justin Nixon is batting .362 and committed to play basketball at Capital University. Senior Adam Ketner tops the team with a .364 batting average. Junior Johnny Nixon has a team-low 1.32 ERA with 32 strikeouts, while senior Eric Schmidt has struck out 53 batters, posted a 1.86 ERA, and is batting .354.

Middletown vs. Miamisburg

Middletown: Ty Cawein leads the Middies with an impressive .500 batting average and five doubles. Brock Sorrell is batting .333, followed by Braylon Bailey at .326 with seven doubles, and Joe Current with a .325 batting average and two home runs. JC Calhoun tops Middletown with nine stolen bases, while JoJo Nelson has driven in the most runs on the team with 16 RBI.

Miamisburg is led by Austin Amburgey at the plate with a .407 batting average, 18 RBI, and a grand slam. Sam Boardwine is batting .348 with nine stolen bases. Mason McElroy is 3-0 with a 3.75 ERA and 18 strikeouts on the mound.

Spencerville vs. Botkins

Spencerville features strong pitchers including Carter Ringwald who tossed a complete game with 11 strikeouts against Crestview High School earlier this season. Senior Layne Wood has also had success on the mound with a 3.28 ERA. Jack Cox holds the best batting average on the team at .323 and has driven in 8 runs. Junior Tyler Koenig scored 4 runs in a win against New Knoxville and is hitting .255 in 2021.

Botkins is led by third year head coach Jason Jones, assistant coach Brian Kohler, and Logan Heitkamp. Senior Parker Geis is the team's top player with a .500 batting average and .618 OBP. Geis holds the school single season record for steals with 38 and Botkins career stolen base record with 68. He also has a 1.49 ERA on the mound. Senior Ethan Motter tops the Trojans with 20 RBI and a 1.17 ERA, while his sophomore brother, Carson, holds a 2.80 ERA. Geis, senior Tyler Free, and junior Preston Free all played on the Botkins basketball team that won the 2021 state championship.

Greenville vs. Lebanon

Greenville: at the time of this release, no information was provided.

Lebanon is coached by Larry Price along with assistant coaches Chad Everitt and Robby Price. The Warriors are 11-6 this season and feature 13 upperclassmen on a 14-player roster.

Bethel vs. Fort Loramie

Bethel: at the time of this release, no information was provided.

Fort Loramie is 15-2 with a perfect 8-0 Shelby County League record. The Redskins have won three state championships, most recently in 2018. Fort Loramie feature Jake Sanders, committed to play baseball at Mount Saint Joseph, and Darren Hoying, who is committed to Wright State Lake. On the mound, Mack Fortman has a team-best 27 strikeouts, while Sam Barhorst is 4-0 with a 1.75 ERA. Jake Sanders is the Redskins top offensive player with a team-high .450 batting average, .586 OBP, .500 SLG, and 1.086 OPS. Hoying has driven in the most runs with 16 RBI.

*Statistics above were provided by head coaches and school administrators

The public is welcome to attend. In accordance with new COVID guidelines, tickets will now be digital and must be signed up for in advance. Due to Governor's order on socially distancing at outdoor athletic events, the stadium seating bowl will be limited in its capacity, and it is highly encouraged for fans to get their digital tickets as soon as possible. Online buying links will be made available to all the schools and will also be available by clicking on the school name at this link: https://www.milb.com/dayton/events/highschoolbaseballprogram

2021 High School Baseball Schedule - All Games Played at Day Air Ballpark

# Date Time Away Team Home Team

1 March 30, 2021 7:00pm Springfield Shawnee High School (0) Beavercreek High School (10)

2 April 3, 2021 7:00pm Lakota West High School (12) West Clermont High School (2)

3 April 9, 2021 4:30pm Fort Recovery High School (1) Houston High School (11)

4 April 9, 2021 7:00pm Bishop Fenwick High School (10) Versailles High School (1)

5 April 10, 2021 1:00pm Indian Hill High School (1) Middletown High School (2)

6 April 10, 2021 4:00pm Clinton-Massie High School (ppd) Franklin High School (ppd)

7 April 11, 2021 4:00pm Eaton High School (ppd) Tri-County North HS (ppd)

8 April 14, 2021 7:00pm Dixie High School (0) Preble Shawnee HS (10)

9 April 15, 2021 7:00pm Edgewood High School (2) Fairborn High School (3)

10 April 17, 2021 1:00pm Lincolnview High School (1) Delphos St Johns HS (4)

11 April 17, 2021 4:00pm Ansonia High School (4) Twin Valley South HS (7)

12 April 17, 2021 7:00pm Arcanum High School (5) Franklin Monroe HS (1)

13 April 18, 2021 1:00pm Russia High School (9) Bradford High School (3)

14 April 18, 2021 4:00pm Ross High School (6) Northwestern High School (1)

15 April 18, 2021 7:00pm Springboro High School (10) Valley View High School (0)

16 April 22, 2021 7:00pm Northmont High School (2) Fairfield High School (12)

17 April 23, 2021 4:30pm Wyoming High School (12) Bellbrook High School (1)

18 April 23, 2021 7:00pm West Liberty-Salem High School (1) Mechanicsburg High School (4)

19 April 24, 2021 4:00pm Centerville JV/Frosh (7) Harrison Frosh/JV (3)

20 April 24, 2021 7:00pm Centerville High School (6) Harrison High School (2)

21 April 25, 2021 1:00pm Northridge High School (0) Carlisle High School (11)

22 April 25, 2021 4:00pm Fairlawn High School (1) Newton High School (2)

23 April 25, 2021 7:00pm Tecumseh High School (7) Troy High School (2)

24 April 29, 2021 7:00pm Bellbrook High School (3) Xenia High School (0)

25 April 30, 2021 7:00pm Madeira High School (6) Archbishop McNicholas (20)

26 May 1, 2021 1:00pm Lima Perry High School (1) Riverside High School (5)

27 May 1, 2021 4:00pm Lynchburg-Clay High School (0) Blanchester High School (8)

28 May 1, 2021 7:00pm Northwestern High School (3) Van Wert High School (4)

29 May 2, 2021 1:00pm Brookville High School (1) Tippecanoe High School (11)

30 May 2, 2021 4:00pm Covington High School (2) St. Henry High School (9)

31 May 4, 2021 7:00pm Wilmington High School East Clinton High School

32 May 6, 2021 7:00pm Richmond High School Union County High School

33 May 7, 2021 4:30pm Carroll High School Alter High School

34 May 7, 2021 7:00pm Lima Bath High School Minster High School

35 May 8, 2021 10:00am Middletown High School Miamisburg High School

36 May 8, 2021 1:00pm Spencerville High School Botkins High School

37 May 8, 2021 4:00pm Greenville High School Lebanon High School

38 May 8, 2021 7:00pm Bethel High School Fort Loramie High School

See online: https://www.milb.com/dayton/events/highschoolbaseballprogram

