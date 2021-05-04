Chiefs Drop Season Opener to Cedar Rapids

May 4, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Peoria Chiefs News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa -- The Peoria Chiefs returned to the diamond tonight for the first time in over a year and a half as they played game one of a six-game series against Cedar Rapids. The Kernels took game one by a score of 7-0 behind seven hits and zero errors.

The Kernels jumped out to an early 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. Cedar Rapids struck first with an RBI double that scored two runs followed by an RBI triple to score their third run of the inning.

Cedar Rapids extended their lead in the bottom of the second with an RBI double off the bat of Seth Gray.

After scoring a run in the fourth inning, the Chiefs held the Kernels scoreless in the remaining innings. Evan Sisk dealt two complete innings surrendering no runs and no hits while striking out three batters.

Pedro Pages and Malcom Nunez each recorded a hit tonight while also drawing a walk. Brady Whalen, who led the league in RBIs in 2019, went 1 for 4 in his season debut.

Peoria and Cedar Rapids will continue their six-game series tomorrow night with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. RHP Jack Ralston will make his season debut tomorrow against RHP Ben Gross.

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from May 4, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.