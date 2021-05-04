Dragons Drop Loons on Opening Day

MIDLAND, Mich. - 604 days passed since the last time fans watched the Great Lakes Loons take the field at Dow Diamond. That baseball drought ended Tuesday night as the now High-A affiliate dropped their season opener, 9-4, to the Dayton Dragons.

Dodgers' No. 5 prospect Bobby Miller pushed a strike across home plate as the first pitch to open the 2021 season, making his professional debut. Miller sat down five Dayton batters on strikes in three innings, allowing one walk with no runs.

JC Keys (W, 1-0) picked up his first decision of the season with a win going 2 1/3 scoreless innings, while Loons right-hander Jesus Vargas (L, 0-1) was given the loss after surrendering three earned runs in an inning and a third.

Quincy McAfee paced the Dragons offense to the tune of a 3-for-5 night, plating four runs with a 9th inning grand slam. Dayton drove in nine runs on 13 hits. The two teams combined for 19 walks and 12 total pitchers.

Great Lakes third baseman Miguel Vargas and shortstop Leonel Valera both homered, driving in all four runs for the Loons. First baseman Justin Yurchak provided the only other hit for the birds, as they left nine runners stranded.

The Loons were 2-for-13 with runners in scoring position.

Great Lakes continues their season-opening, six-game homestand versus Dayton Wednesday night welcoming fans to Dow Diamond for the first Bark in the Park Night of the year. First pitch is slated for 6:05 p.m. EDT with radio pregame coverage on ESPN 100.9-FM starting at 5:35.

