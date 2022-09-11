Final Delmarva Shorebirds Game of the Season Today at 2:05 PM

TODAY, the Shorebirds wrap up the 2022 season with the final game of the year on Fan Appreciation Day as they take on the Wood Ducks! Plus, it's a Perdue Strike Out Hunger Sunday and all Kids Run the Bases after the game presented by Papa Johns! Check out the promotional lineup for TODAY and don't forget to save time and buy your tickets online by clicking the button below.

Delmarva Shorebirds (September 11) Promotional Lineup:

Fan Appreciation Day - Sunday, the Shorebirds will be giving thanks to all of their season ticket holders and loyal fans. The Shorebirds will be giving away prizes throughout the game.

Strike Out Hunger Sunday - Bring 4 canned food items to the stadium and receive a voucher for a future Strike Out Hunger Sunday game in April of 2023. Strike Out Hunger Sundays are brought to you by Perdue.

Kids Run the Bases - After the completion of the game, kids will get to round the bases just like their favorite Shorebirds players presented by Papa Johns. Plus, every kid that runs the bases will receive a coupon for a FREE Papa Johns cheesesticks!

So purchase YOUR Shorebirds tickets now and come cheer on the Shorebirds at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium TODAY for the FINAL GAME OF THE 2022 SEASON!

