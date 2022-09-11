Carolina Closes 2022 with 9-3 Victory in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH - Robert Moore hit a three-run home run, Eric Brown Jr. scored three runs, Luis Castillo drove in three and Jesus Chirinos drove in two as the Carolina Mudcats defeated the Myrtle Beach Pelicans 9-3 in the final game of Carolina's 2022 season on Sunday night at Pelicans Ballpark.

Carolina (35-30, 69-62) broke through early with three runs in the first after getting a two-run single from Jesus Chirinos and a run-scoring single from Castillo. The Pelicans (31-34, 78-53) came back with a run in the last of the first, but Castillo drove in two more with a single in the third and Jace Avina had RBI single in the fourth. Again, Myrtle Beach cut into the deficit with two runs in the fourth, but Moore connected on his three-run blast in the sixth to give Carolina its 9-3 lead.

Moore's three-run home run in the sixth extended his end-of-season hitting streak to nine consecutive games, while Brown's leadoff single in the third extended his end-of-season hitting streak to eight consecutive games.

Jeferson Figueroa started for the Mudcats and worked through four innings with three runs allowed on four hits. Figueroa allowed a RBI single to Kevin Alcantara in the first and a RBI double to Haydn McGeary in the fourth. Figueroa also walked two, struck out two and left before the fifth with the Mudcats up 6-3.

Fernando Olguin earned the win in relief after holding the Pelicans scoreless over three innings. Olguin (4-3) gave up a hit, walked two and struck out four while earning second straight victory. Relievers Jeison Pena and Trevor Tietz finished the game with Pena tossing a scoreless eighth and Tietz working a scoreless ninth.

HOME RUNS:

Carolina: Moore (3, 6th inning off Hernandez, A, 2 on, 0 out).

TOP PERFORMERS - BATTERS:

Brown Jr., SS (Carolina): 2-for-4, 3 R

Moore, 2B (Carolina): 1-for-6, 1 R, 1 HR, 3 RBI

Avina, CF (Carolina): 2-for-3, 1 R, 1 RBI

Castillo, DH (Carolina): 2-for-3, 3 RBI

Ballesteros, C (Myrtle Beach): 2-for-3, 1 RBI

Alcantara, CF (Myrtle Beach): 1-for-2, 1 R, 1 RBI

McGeary, 1B (Myrtle Beach): 1-for-3, 1 2B, 1 RBI

TOP PERFORMERS - PITCHERS:

Figueroa (Carolina): 4 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO

Olguin (W, 4-3) (Carolina): 3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO

Pena, Je (Carolina): 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO

Tietz (Carolina): 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO

Montano (Myrtle Beach): 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO

Mendez (Myrtle Beach): 1.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO

SCORING:

Mudcats 1st (Mudcats 3, Pelicans 0) -- Robert Moore strikes out swinging, Robert Moore to 1st;wild pitch by Oliver Roque. Robert Moore caught stealing 2nd base, Moises Ballesteros to Juan Mora. Eric Brown Jr. singles to right field. Jace Avina walks, Eric Brown Jr. to 2nd. Eric Brown Jr. steals 3rd base, Jace Avina steals 2nd base. Jesus Chirinos singles down the left-field line, Eric Brown Jr. scores; Jace Avina scores. Hendry Mendez grounds out, James Triantos to Haydn McGeary, Jesus Chirinos to 2nd. Luis Castillo singles to right-center field, Jesus Chirinos scores. Eduarqui Fernandez grounds into a force out, Josue Huma to Juan Mora, Luis Castillo out at 2nd.

(3 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB)

Pelicans 1st (Mudcats 3, Pelicans 1) -- Josue Huma strikes out swinging. Pedro Ramirez hit by pitch. Ezequiel Pagan strikes out swinging, Pedro Ramirez steals 2nd base. Kevin Alcantara singles to left field, Pedro Ramirez scores. Jacob Wetzel walks, Kevin Alcantara to 2nd. James Triantos pops out to Eric Brown Jr. in foul territory.

(1 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 2 LOB)

Mudcats 3rd (Mudcats 5, Pelicans 1) -- Eric Brown Jr. singles to deep shortstop. Wild pitch by Oliver Roque, Eric Brown Jr. to 2nd. Jace Avina flies out to Jacob Wetzel. Wild pitch by Oliver Roque, Eric Brown Jr. to 3rd. Jesus Chirinos reaches on a fielder's choice, fielded by Josue Huma. Hendry Mendez walks, Jesus Chirinos to 2nd. Luis Castillo singles to right-center field, Eric Brown Jr. scores; Jesus Chirinos scores; Hendry Mendez to 3rd. Pitcher Change: Angel Hernandez replaces Oliver Roque. Eduarqui Fernandez strikes out swinging. Jadher Areinamo grounds out, James Triantos to Haydn McGeary.

(2 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 2 LOB)

Mudcats 4th (Mudcats 6, Pelicans 1) -- Jose Sibrian grounds out, Josue Huma to Haydn McGeary. Robert Moore grounds out, Josue Huma to Haydn McGeary. Eric Brown Jr. walks. Eric Brown Jr. steals 2nd base. Jace Avina singles to left field, Eric Brown Jr. scores. Jesus Chirinos strikes out swinging.

(1 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB)

Pelicans 4th (Mudcats 6, Pelicans 3) -- Kevin Alcantara walks. Wild pitch by Jeferson Figueroa, Kevin Alcantara to 2nd. Jacob Wetzel pops out to Jadher Areinamo in foul territory. James Triantos singles to right field, Kevin Alcantara to 3rd. Moises Ballesteros out on a sacrifice fly to Hendry Mendez, Kevin Alcantara scores. James Triantos steals 2nd base. throwing error by Jose Sibrian. Haydn McGeary doubles to right-center field, James Triantos scores. Wild pitch by Jeferson Figueroa, Haydn McGeary to 3rd. Juan Mora flies out to Eduarqui Fernandez.

(2 Runs, 2 Hits, 1 Errors, 1 LOB)

Mudcats 6th (Mudcats 9, Pelicans 3) -- Defensive switch from right field to center field for Jacob Wetzel. Defensive Substitution: Liam Spence replaces left fielder Ezequiel Pagan, batting 3rd, playing left field. Defensive Substitution: Felix Stevens replaces center fielder Kevin Alcantara, batting 4th, playing right field. Jadher Areinamo doubles to right field. Jose Sibrian singles to shallow left field, Jadher Areinamo to 3rd. Robert Moore hits a home run to left field on a 1-0 pitch, Jadher Areinamo scores; Jose Sibrian scores. Eric Brown Jr. grounds out, James Triantos to Haydn McGeary. Jace Avina walks. Jesus Chirinos reaches on throwing error by James Triantos, Jace Avina to 3rd. Hendry Mendez walks, Jesus Chirinos to 2nd. Pitcher Change: Gregori Montano replaces Angel Hernandez. Offensive Substitution: Pinch hitter Branlyn Jaraba replaces Luis Castillo. Branlyn Jaraba grounds into double play, Gregori Montano to Moises Ballesteros to Haydn McGeary, Jace Avina out at home, Branlyn Jaraba out at 1st.

(3 Runs, 3 Hits, 1 Errors, 2 LOB)

