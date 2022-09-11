Columbia Fireflies Game Notes September 11 vs Charleston

The Fireflies close out their season vs the Charleston RiverDogs tonight at 5:05 pm at Segra Park. RHP Luinder Avila (6-10, 4.54 ERA) takes the slab for Columbia and Charleston counters with RHP Cole Wilcox (0-1, 3.38 ERA).

Today is a Sunday Funday at Segra Park. We'll host an autograph session on the concourse at 4:00-4:15 pm and after the game kids 12 and under can run the bases. Tickets are available at FirefliesTickets.com.

FIREFLIES DROP PENULTIMATE GAME 4-3 IN EXTRAS: The Fireflies fell 4-3 to the Charleston RiverDogs after letting up a 10th inning home run at Segra Park Saturday night. The RiverDogs (41-23) broke out in the tenth inning, as Brock Jones launched a two-run homer off reliever Ben Wereski (L, 4-5) to right field scoring Oneill Manzueta to give Charleston a 4-2 advantage. In the home half, Guillermo Quintana singled and then the placed runner, Cayden Wallace scored on a wild pitch to draw Columbia (33-30) within a single run, but Columbia couldn't overcome their deficit dropping their seventh-consecutive game. Columbia opened up the scoring in the fourth inning. Cayden Wallace ripped a triple to right-center field to lead off the frame, and came around on a Guillermo Quintana single to break the scoreless tie. After David Hollie singled and Kyle Hayes was hit by a pitch to load the bases, Dayton Dooney drew a walk to bring in the Fireflies second run of the inning to bring Columbia's lead to 2-0. Charleston was able to answer the bell immediately.

CROSS CRUISING: Gavin Cross has the second-longest on-base streak in the Carolina League currently, as he has reached safely in 23-consecutive games. The Virginia Tech product's streak began in his third game in the Carolina League August 13. During the run, Cross has scored 19 runs and has drawn 22 walks to the tune of a .455 on-base percentage. Cross trails Salem's Eddison Paulino, who has reached safely in 36-consecutive games. The stretch is Columbia's second-longest on-base streak this season, trailing River Town who reached in 33-straight.

WE'RE GOING STREAKING: The Fireflies bats have three active hitting streaks of eight games or more as Omar Hernandez has an eight game streak and Javier Vaz and Gavin Cross also have 10-game hitting streaks to their credit. The Fireflies are riding a stretch with three players having eight or more game hitting streaks for the first time this season.

CENTENNIAL CLUB: Last Sunday, Luinder Avila became the first pitcher since 2019 to spin 100 innings in a single campaign. Last season, Adrian Alcantara was the closest, as he worked 97.1 innings. In 2019, Willy Taveras, Christian James and Jose Butto all spun at least 100 innings for the Fireflies. Currently, Avila has 95 strikeouts, making him five shy of becoming the first Fireflies pitcher to notch 100 strikeouts in a season since Butto had 109 in 2019.

LIMPING TO THE FINISH LINE: After getting to within 2.5 games of the Charleston RiverDogs, the Fireflies have dropped seven consecutive games, causing their elimination from playoff contention. Columbia now sits 8.5 games behind the Charleston RiverDogs and are only a game in front of Augusta with two games left in the 2022 season.

TEXAS TURNAROUND: After a tough start to the season, relief pitcher John McMillon has righted the ship and is one of the most dangerous pitchers on the Columbia Fireflies pitching staff as we close out the season. The Texas native has not allowed a run in his last four outings, and, even more impressively, has not allowed a hit during that stretch dating back to August 19. During that time, McMillon's ERA has plummeted from 7.50 to 6.21 on the season and he has been able to drop his WHIP from 1.96 to 1.83 as opponents are hitting only .160 against him this year.

CLOSING THINGS OUT: The Fireflies close out the 2022 regular season at Segra Park today at 5:05 pm. Purchase your tickets for the final game of the season at FirefliesTickets.com.

