FerryHawks Win Mother's Day Matinee

(Staten Island, N.Y.) - The Staten Island FerryHawks defeated the Long Island Ducks 4-0 in a Sunday matinee matchup on Mother's Day! This was the final game of a three-game series here at Staten Island University Hospital Community Park verses the Ducks.

It was all FerryHawks in this contest, and the scoring started early in the 1st inning as red-hot infielder Jeff Wehler tagged up a Roldani Baldwin sacrifice fly to left field. In the 4th, lefty Jack Elliot sent a homer run into the harbor to extend the lead to 2-0. A Cristian Santana sacrifice fly in the 6th made it 3-0 as speedster Mikey Edelman tagged up on the play. In the 7th, Ricardo Cespedes crossed home on a Jeff Wehler ground out to second, making it 4-0 FerryHawks

Staten Island's pitching staff was DEALING today, pitching their way to the first FerryHawks shutout of the season. Starter Christian Capuano (2-0) led the charge with a final line of 6 innings, 2 Hits, 0 Runs, 2 Walks, 10 Strikeouts! Brooklyn native and Xaverian alumnus Christian Allegretti pitched two innings in relief without giving up a hit. For the second day in a row, Pedro Payano entered in the 9th to pick up the save - his second of the season.

The FerryHawks return home on Tuesday May 23rd at 6:30PM against the Ducks to continue the Battle of the Belt! Tuesday's mean it's Two-"Fer"-One tickets, so come out with a friend and grab two tickets for the price of one!

