Offense Skips the Beat as Ritmo de York Drops Mother's Day Finale

(York, Pa.): Playing for the first time as Ritmo de York, the York Revolution offense sputtered in a 6-1 defeat to the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs in the final game of the opening homestand on Mother's Day afternoon at WellSpan Park. The Revs slip to 8-7 overall after a 5-4 homestand, as Southern Maryland claimed the final two in the weekend series.

The Revs drew first blood with a leadoff home run over the Arch Nemesis in left by Trent Giambrone, giving the Revs a 1-0 lead on the second pitch thrown by Crabs starter Jared Burch.

Southern Maryland tied it in the second after a leadoff single by Jose Rosario who stole second and went to third as the throw from catcher Tyler Hill went into the outfield for an error. Ryan Haug drove him in with a sacrifice fly to tie it at 1-1 in the early going.

Tomo Otosaka bunted for a hit in the third inning, but the Revs did not manage another hit until Jacob Rhinesmith doubled with two outs in the ninth as the Crabs combined on a three-hitter. Burch (1-2) earned the win, going five strong innings allowing just one run with two walks and three strikeouts.

The Blue Crabs put up two runs in both the fourth and fifth innings. Braxton Lee doubled to lead off the fourth, followed by a two-run homer to right field by KC Hobson, spotting the Crabs a 3-1 lead.

Ninth place hitter Michael Baca was hit by a pitch by Revs starter Tom Sutera (1-1) to lead off the fifth. Sutera got a grounder back to the mound from Jack Sundberg but bobbled it, eliminating a chance at a double play as Baca advanced to second on the first out. Garrett Kueber promptly plopped a perfect bloop single to right-center driving in a run. Lee singled to put runners at the corners, chasing Sutera after 4.1 innings in his first start. Nelvin Correa surrendered a hit to right field off the bat of Hobson who notched his third RBI in a span of two innings, expanding the damage to a 5-1 margin before Correa struck out the next two batters.

Both bullpens were effective as lefty Jacque Pucheu worked a scoreless sixth inning for Southern Maryland.

After Correa handled 1.2 innings with four punch outs, Tasker Strobel submitted a scoreless seventh for the Revs.

James Dykstra retired the side in order as Southern Maryland's seventh inning setup man.

Blake Rogers struck out the side without giving up a run for the Revs in the eighth inning.

Isaac Mattson continued to match zeroes, setting the Revs down in order in the bottom of the eighth for Southern Maryland.

Will Carter set down the first two in the top of the ninth for the Revs, but Lee (4-for-4, three extra-base hits) lofted a homer to right field with the outbound wind, providing the extra run in the 6-1 final.

Crabs closer Andre Scrubb allowed just the two-out double by Rhinesmith in a scoreless ninth.

The Revs travel to Long Island to open a three-game series on Tuesday night at 6:35 p.m. Lefty Nick Raquet (2-0, 1.47) matches up with Ducks righty Stephen Woods Jr. (1-0, 2.12) in the opener. Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and FloBaseball.TV beginning at 6:15 p.m. with Darrell Henry on the call.

Notes: Giambrone's home run was his second of the year and extended his hitting streak to nine consecutive games; he also extended his on-base streak to 11 games. Carter had a five-appearance scoreless streak end. Correa now has a four-outing scoreless streak.

