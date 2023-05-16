FerryHawks Defeat the Ducks on Snug Harbor Little League Day

(Staten Island, N.Y.) - The Staten Island FerryHawks defeated the Long Island Ducks 6-4 on Saturday afternoon in the second game of a three-game series at Staten Island University Hospital Community Park.

The FerryHawks got started early in the first inning as Ricardo Cespedes came across the plate on a Luis Castro single to left field. In the second inning, Adrian Sanchez doubled to right field bringing in Justin Twine - who was playing in his first game with the FerryHawks. The scoring continued in the fourth as Mikey Edelman and Justin Twine scored on a Ricardo Cespedes double to right making it 4-0 FerryHawks.

The script flipped in the Duck's favor with a Dustin Woodcock homer in the 5th and an Alex Dickerson homer in the 6th. In the 7th, Ducks catcher Chance Sisco was brought home on Philip Caulfield ground out to second, closing the gap to 4-3 Ducks.

Justin Twine arrived JUST IN TIME, tanking an opposite field solo homerun in the 8th inning to extend the lead to 5-3. Adrian Sanchez followed up the newcomer's blast by bringing in Zach Racusin to make it 6-3 Hawks.

The Ducks made one last effort in the 9th as Adeiny Hechavarria scored on a Dustin Woodcock ground out. However, that wasn't enough as the FerryHawks secured a 6-4 victory to move to 3-9 on the season!

FerryHawks starter Ivan Piñeyro (1-0) earned the win with a final line of 6 innings, 5 hits, 3 runs, 2 walks, and 3 strikeouts. James Pazos pitched 2 innings in relief to hold the lead, and Pedro Payano entered in the 9th to pick up his first save of the season.

The clubs will square off tomorrow again at 11:00AM with the series tied at one. It's Mother's Day and ALL MOM'S enter for FREE with the purchase of at least one other ticket!

