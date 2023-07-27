FerryHawks Defeat Gastonia Honey Hunters with Former Yankee and World Series MVP on Hand

The FerryHawks defeated the Gastonia Honey Hunters by a score of 8-3 on Wednesday night in Staten Island. It was quite the pregame as former Yankee and World Series MVP, Hideki Matsui and his Matsui 55 Foundation held a clinic for an exclusive group of Staten Island little leaguers.

This game was gridlocked at 0-0 until the 4thwhen Gastonia plated a run to make it 1-0. The FerryHawks immediately followed with a run of their own in the bottom half of the inning on an Angel Aguilar sacrifice fly to deep center to tie it at 1.

In the following inning, Gastonia pushed across two more runs to take a 3-1 lead. Again, the FerryHawks had an answer and this time in a big way. A Jack Elliott double (11), Luis Castro double (10), and an Angel Aguilar homerun (13) fueled a 6-run 5th inning that helped the FerryHawks jump out to a commanding 7-3 lead. From there, the bullpen locked it down and the FerryHawks took this one by a score of 8-3.

FerryHawks starter Anthony Quattrocchi ran into some trouble with walks but surrendered only 1 hit to a hard-hitting Gastonia squad. He was relieved by a trio of newcomers that included Cristopher Ogando, William Kirwan, and Andrew Gross who combined for 4.2 innings, 1 hit, 0 runs, and 7 strikeouts.

Tomorrow the FerryHawks wrap up this series and the 9-game homestand here in Staten Island. They will hit the road before returning next week with some can't miss promotions lined up including Italian Heritage Night on August 5th and Marvel Super Hero Day on August 6th with an appearance by Captain America!

