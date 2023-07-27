Offense Goes off in Charleston as Revs Bounce Back to Even Series

(Charleston, WV): The York Revolution offense kicked it back into gear on Wednesday evening, pounding out 17 hits in a 13-4 victory over the Charleston Dirty Birds at GoMart Ballpark. The Revs improve to 10-4 in the second half, moving back into sole possession of first place with the win.

The Revs got behind early as Juan Perez nailed a two-out, two-run double off the fence in right center to spot the Dirty Birds a quick 2-0 lead.

York answered in the top of the second as Nellie Rodriguez ripped a two-run double down the left field line, tying the score at 2-2.

The Revs took the lead in the top of the third on a two-out RBI single into right by Drew Mendoza, plating Tomo Otosaka who had walked and tied teammate Trey Martin for the league lead with his 31st steal earlier in the inning.

Jhon Nunez ripped an RBI single to left an inning later, as the lead grew to 4-2.

Revs starter Nick Raquet had retired nine straight and struck out four in-a-row at one point before the Dirty Birds rallied to tie the game in the fifth. After a pair of leadoff singles from the bottom of the order and a wild pitch put two in scoring position, Jalen Miller blooped an RBI single to shallow center and Dwight Smith Jr. lined a sac fly to left, tying the game at 4-4.

York responded immediately as Alejandro Rivero lined an opposite field homer to right in the top of the sixth, his second in as many nights to put York ahead 5-4.

The Revs added to the lead as Trey Martin smashed a two-out, two-run single up the middle in the top of the seventh, increasing the margin to 7-4.

York blew it wide open in the eighth, scoring three times as Rivero singled in a run, Trent Giambrone roped an RBI double to left, and Otosaka lined a sac fly to left to go up 10-4.

Nunez capped a four-RBI night and closed the scoring with a three-run homer to left in the top of the ninth.

Raquet (9-6) pulled into a tie for the league lead in wins, allowing four runs over six innings of work.

York used scoreless frames from Nelvin Correa, J.P. Woodward, and J.T. Hintzen to close out the victory that became one-sided when the Revs scored nine unanswered over the final four frames.

Notes: York's 13-run outburst was the Revs' largest ever in 22 games at GoMart Ballpark. York had averaged just three runs per game at GoMart Ballpark in 10 previous contests on the season, and just two runs per game over the previous six meetings in Charleston. The Revs' 47-30 record is the franchise's best through 77 games. The 10-4 second half record is one off the Revs' best ever to start a half (2007 second half). Martin extended his on-base streak to 21 consecutive games, one shy of a season-high. Rivero is 8-for-13 with two homers and a double over the last three games. Richard Urena became the 14th player in Revs history to hit three doubles in one game; he is now 6-for-13 with four doubles and a home run over his last three games. York righty Carlos Espinal (6-2, 3.57) will face Charleston southpaw Joe Testa (6-2, 3.04) in Thursday's rubber match at 6:35 p.m. Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and FloBaseball.TV beginning at 6:15 p.m. with Darrell Henry on the call.

