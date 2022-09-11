FerryHawks Claim Series Finale from Ducks

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the Staten Island FerryHawks 7-3 on Sunday afternoon in the final game of a three-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

Staten Island took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on Angel Aguilar's RBI single to right field off Ducks starter Akeel Morris. Long Island pulled even in the second on a leadoff solo homer to left-center by Deibinson Romero off FerryHawks starter Christian Capuano. Ricardo Cespedes put the FerryHawks back in front with a two-run single to right-center in the third. Andres Noriega added a solo homer to left in the fourth, and Cristopher Cespedes added an RBI groundout in the fifth, giving the visitors a 5-1 advantage.

The Ducks closed to within three in the bottom of the fifth on L.J. Mazzilli's RBI single up the middle. However, a wild pitch that plated Bryan Gonzalez and an RBI single by Aguilar in the sixth made it a 7-2 game. Dustin Woodcock trimmed Long Island's deficit to four with a solo homer to center in the seventh.

Capuano (1-0) earned the win, tossing six innings of three-run ball, allowing eight hits and two walks while striking out nine. Morris (6-10) took the loss, giving up five runs on eight hits and a walk over five innings with seven strikeouts.

Vladimir Frias led the Flock offensively with two hits, a run scored and a walk.

The Ducks continue their homestand on Tuesday night when they open a three-game series against the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). The Ducks will be hosting a Winning Inning Contest, presented by The Anne V. Graziani Fund. Each inning of the game will be designated with a specific occurrence, and if that takes place during the corresponding inning, one lucky fan in the ballpark will win $10,000. It's a Triple Play Tuesday as well. If the Ducks turn a triple play during the game, one lucky fan will win $25,000. Simply sign up for the Winning Inning Contest and Triple Play Tuesday prior to first pitch at the Ticket Kiosk on the main concourse to be eligible. Right-hander Joe Iorio (10-5, 4.85) gets the start for the Ducks against a Blue Crabs starter to be determined.

Tickets for the game, and all Ducks games, are available by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action on the Long Island Ducks Broadcast Network. Live streaming HD video and audio will be available via BoxCast on LIDucks.com as well as on the Ducks official Facebook page and YouTube channel.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball. Over 8 million fans have enjoyed the Ducks brand of affordable, fun entertainment at Fairfield Properties Ballpark since inception in 2000. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

